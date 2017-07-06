WATCH: 2017 World Championship Hype Video By FINA

  James Sutherland | July 06th, 2017

Below, check out a hype video for the 2017 World Championships, put together by FINA.

The video highlights many of the world’s biggest stars, including Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy, Chad Le Clos of South Africa, and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden.

Also included is Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, despite the fact she has publicly criticized some of their moves recently and suggested a worldwide swimming union form so the athletes have more of a voice. On Tuesday, the union was officially launched.

The eight day competition will get underway on July 23rd, and will wrap up on the 30th. Action will take place at the Alfréd Hajós National Swimming Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

2 Comments

Lpman

That video left me uber hyped

Lpman
Lane four

Has anyone seen a photo or video of the medals?

Lane four
