Wasick & Masiuk Head Up Polish Roster For 2023 World Championships

The Polish roster for this month’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan has been revealed with a lineup of 12 swimmers set to represent the nation.

You can view our 2023 World Championships Roster Index here.

The squad is headed up by three notable veterans in Katia Wasick, Konrad Czerniak and Radowslaw Kawecki.

31-year-old Wasick is expected to race her bread-and-butter 50m freestyle, the event in which she claimed silver last year in Budapest.

Czerniak, who is 34 years of age and made his World Championships debut in 2009, is set to take on the 50m fly and 50m free while 31-year-old short course world champion Kawecki is also set to be among the 50m free field.

On the younger end of the spectrum, former NC State commit Ksawery Masiuk is among the medal contenders in the backstroke races. The 18-year-old will look to improve upon his bronze medal finish in the 50m back from last year’s World Championships.

19-year-old Krzysztof Chmielewski is another one to watch, specifically named as our dark horse in the men’s 200m butterfly event.

Poland finished 14th in the overall swimming medal table at the 2022 World Championships, having brought 12 swimmers to Budapest.

Polish Roster for Fukuoka

Laura Bernat

Paulina Peda

Katarzyna Wasick

Ksawery Masiuk

Radosław Kawęcki

Krzysztof Chmielewski

Dawid Wiekiera

Jakub Majerski

Paweł Smoliński

Konrad Czerniak

Tomasz Polewka

Paweł Juraszek