David Popovici To Attend University of Bucharest In The Fall

One of the most highly-anticipated talents to dive into the Fukuoka pool later this month for the World Aquatics Championships is 18-year-old David Popovici, currently the World Record holder in the men’s 100m freestyle.

While the Romanian indeed has additional aquatic accolades in his sights, he is also looking to challenge himself outside of the pool, enrolling in college this upcoming fall.

“Officially, I will be a student at the University of Bucharest from autumn,” Popovici wrote on his Facebook paged dated yesterday, July 11th.

“I have chosen the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences (FPSE) at the University of Bucharest because I feel inclined towards this field, and I know that the best learning environment is the one where you have your family and friends close by. See you in the University of Bucharest campus in Panduri in autumn.”

The reigning world champion and European champion continued, “I am sure that I have made the right choice, and I am happy that, alongside my academic activities, I will also receive support in achieving new accomplishments in the field that has brought me the most beautiful achievements, swimming.

“I hope that the three years of studying at FPSE will surprise me with the diversity of knowledge acquired at UB, with how the professors approach the field I am passionate about, and, perhaps most importantly, I hope to meet people with whom I can create strong and quality connections.”

Popovici has already qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, courtesy of the 47.61 100m freestyle time he clocked in April at the Romanian National Championships. He followed up with another sub-48-second outing of 47.85 at June’s Romanian Cup.