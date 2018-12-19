Washington State Reels In Commitment from Ontario’s Mia Zahab

Mia Zahab of the Nepean Kanata Barracudas in Ontario, Canada, has committed to Washington State University for next fall.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to further my swimming and academic career at Washington State University! From the moment I started talking to Coaches Matt and Bex and when I met the team I knew WSU is where I wanted to study and swim! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and my extended swim family at NKB for the love and support over the years. I’m honoured to become a coug!! #gocougs

TOP TIMES (LCM)

200 free – 2:07.54

400 free – 4:29.57

800 free – 9:10.18

100 fly – 1:03.31

200 fly – 2:18.40

Zahab figures as a mid-distance to distance freestyler as well as a strong butterflier, especially at the 200 distance. She will be making the move from the Ottawa area, which is roughly north of New York state, out to Pullman, Washington, to join the Cougars.

WSU senior Jasmine Margetts is the team’s best 200 butterflier (she was the only swimmer under 2:06 last year with a 1:57.92), but she’ll graduate after this season. Zahab will get a year, though, with current junior Ryan Falk, who is their top distance freestyler.

The Cougars are under new leadership with head coach Matt Leach, who launched Indiana State’s women’s team in 2015 and then won the Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year award last year. This year, WSU freshman Keiana Fountaine has made headlines, notably dropping five seconds in her 200 free already this fall semester (1:52 to 1:47).

Zahab joins Katelyn Laderoute and Erin Harnum in WSU’s incoming class of 2023.