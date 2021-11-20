Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Walsh v. Walshe, Douglass v. Wiseman Battles Looming After Tennessee Prelims

2021 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

The third and final day of competition is underway at the 2021 Tennessee Invitational.

Tennessee freshman Ellen Walshe, one of the breakout performers of this invite-heavy week, was back at it again. An Irish Olympian with limited yards racing experience, Walshe was the No. 2 qualifier behind Virginia star Alex Walsh in the 200 fly Saturday morning.

Walshe was 1:55.51, over two seconds faster than her best time earlier this season, splitting 29.26/29.78/20.37/29.10. Walsh was 1:54.68 (25.27/28.41/29.86/31.14), improving on her 1:54.79 season-best. Tennessee freshman Sara Stotler was also under 1:56, going 1:55.75, also improving on her best time by well over a second.

On Friday night, Walshe became the second-fastest freshman woman ever in the 100 fly behind Maggie MacNeil, winning the event in 50.30. Earlier in the meet, she was second in the 200 IM with a 1:54.77 and led 400 IM prelims with 4:06.07 but didn’t swim the final.

In the 200 breast final tonight, we’ll also see Alabama’s breakout freshman Avery Wiseman take on Virginia star Kate Douglass in the 200 breast. Douglass led the way this morning with a 2:06.31, the top time in the country this season, splitting 28.90/32.35/32.69/32.37. Wiseman, who has limited yards racing experience, was 2:06.92 — a best time by over 4.5 seconds in her third SCY 200 breast ever. She split 28.36/32.08/32.70/33.78.

Wiseman took second in the 100 breast on Friday night at 57.79.

Other top prelims swims

  • Virginia’s Reilly Tiltmann led the women’s 200 back in 1:52.03, splitting 26.41/28.30/28.66/28.66. Olympian Rhyan White was second in 1:52.83.
  • Alabama junior Matthew Menke was the top qualifier in the men’s 200 back with a 1:41.41, splitting 23.25/25.33/26.25/26.58. He was just off his best time of 1:41.34.
  • Alabama senior Morgan Scott had the top women’s 100 free of the morning at 48.08 (22.92/25.16).
  • Tennessee freshman Jordan Crooks put up the No. 1 swim in the men’s 100 free at 42.62 (20.27/22.35), a best time by over a second.
  • Alabama junior Derek Maas led the men’s 200 breast in 1:55.08, splitting 26.21/30.25/29.53/29.09.
  • Virginia junior Josh Fong was 1:44.88 to lead the men’s 200 fly, splitting 23.78/26.78/26.83/27.49.

BearlyBreathing
19 minutes ago

>Walsh v. Walshe
I really hope this becomes a thing if only for the headline possibilities.

Tea rex
1 minute ago

I think Alex Walsh is going for swimming an NCAA A final in all 4 individual strokes during her career. Only person I can think of who maybe did that is Caulkins?

