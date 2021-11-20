Walsh v. Walshe, Douglass v. Wiseman Battles Looming After Tennessee Prelims

2021 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

November 18-20, 2021

Knoxville, TN

SCY

2021 NCAA CUT LINES

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

The third and final day of competition is underway at the 2021 Tennessee Invitational.

Tennessee freshman Ellen Walshe, one of the breakout performers of this invite-heavy week, was back at it again. An Irish Olympian with limited yards racing experience, Walshe was the No. 2 qualifier behind Virginia star Alex Walsh in the 200 fly Saturday morning.

Walshe was 1:55.51, over two seconds faster than her best time earlier this season, splitting 29.26/29.78/20.37/29.10. Walsh was 1:54.68 (25.27/28.41/29.86/31.14), improving on her 1:54.79 season-best. Tennessee freshman Sara Stotler was also under 1:56, going 1:55.75, also improving on her best time by well over a second.

On Friday night, Walshe became the second-fastest freshman woman ever in the 100 fly behind Maggie MacNeil, winning the event in 50.30. Earlier in the meet, she was second in the 200 IM with a 1:54.77 and led 400 IM prelims with 4:06.07 but didn’t swim the final.

In the 200 breast final tonight, we’ll also see Alabama’s breakout freshman Avery Wiseman take on Virginia star Kate Douglass in the 200 breast. Douglass led the way this morning with a 2:06.31, the top time in the country this season, splitting 28.90/32.35/32.69/32.37. Wiseman, who has limited yards racing experience, was 2:06.92 — a best time by over 4.5 seconds in her third SCY 200 breast ever. She split 28.36/32.08/32.70/33.78.

Wiseman took second in the 100 breast on Friday night at 57.79.

Other top prelims swims