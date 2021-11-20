Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Towson Clocks 1:18 200 Free Relay at Bucknell Invite Day 1

Bucknell Invitational 2021

  • November 19-21, 2021
  • Kinney Natatorium, Lewisburg, PA
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Day 1 Results

Team Scores

WOMEN

  1. Towson University – 464. 50
  2. Bucknell University – 352. 50
  3. Fordham University – 327
  4. Connecticut, University of – 303. 50
  5. Davidson College – 302
  6. La Salle University – 187. 50
  7. Rider University – 79

MEN

  1. Towson University – 454
  2. Bucknell University – 378
  3. Rider University – 308. 50
  4. Davidson College – 253
  5. New Jersey Institute of Tech – 250
  6. Fordham University – 185
  7. La Salle University – 150. 50

Towson is leading the men’s and women’s standings at the Bucknell Invite through the first day of competition. The Towson men put up a decisive victory in the men’s 200 free relay to open up the meet. Brian Benzing (20.09), Trey Adkins (20.02), Michael Fazio (19.46), and Ryan Baldino (19.39) teamed up for a 1:18.96, touching as the only team to break 1:20. Towson would go on to win the men’s 400 medley relay as well, with Evan Bota (49.58), Brian Benzing (53.11), Nick McClure (47.90), and Ryan Baldino (43.49) combining for a 3:14.08.

Ryan Baldino also won the men’s 50 free, swimming a 20.27 to edge out Bucknell’s Leo Kuyl by 0.01 seconds. Towson picked up 2 other wins on the day, as Maddie Mince took the women’s 50 free in 23.15, and AJ Dorner won men’s 1-meter diving.

Fordham freshman Ainhoa Martin put on a show in the women’s 200 IM, winning the race with a 1:59.57. She put up a stellar 34.72 breast split to seal the deal heading into the final 50 of the race.

UCONN picked up a pair of victories on the day. First, Analaura Faoro won women’s 3-meter diving by 14.45 points. They then capped their session with a win in the women’s 400 medley relay. Kayla Mendonca (55.05), Katelyn Walsh (1:02.06), Linnea Anderson (54.63), and Maggie Donlevy (50.97) teamed up for a 3:42.71.

Rider picked up a pair of wins on the day as well. Kyle Iorizzo won the men’s 500 free in dominant fashion, clocking a 4:26.03 to touch first by almost 7 seconds. Lucas Racevicius then won the men’s 200 IM in 1:48.23, using speedy back and free legs to get the job done.

Host Bucknell grabbed a victory early, with school record holder Maddie Hartigan taking the women’s 500 free in 4:47.65. She was the only swimmer in the field to break 4:50, establishing a lead on the first 50, and growing that lead throughout the race.

Davidson won the first event of the meet: the women’s 200 free relay. Shelby Stanley (23.50), Abby Francis (22.85), Martha Tripsa (23.35), and Chale Jacks (23.28) putting up a 1:32.98. Bucknell came in 2nd in 1:33.16, setting a new program record.

