Vlad Morozov Resets Russian, World Cup Records In SCM 100 Freestyle

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

After setting the pool on fire on the opening day of the Tokyo World Cup stop, tying his world record in the 100 IM and breaking his World Cup mark in the 50 free, Russian superstar Vladimir Morozov was at it again on day 2.

Morozov dropped a massive swim of 45.16 in the men’s 100 free final, breaking both the Russian and World Cup records. Both of those previously stood at 45.23, set by him at the Berlin World Cup stop in August of 2017. He remains in the #3 slot in the all-time rankings, trailing Amaury Leveaux (44.94) and Florent Manaudou (45.04).

The 26-year-old veteran opened up a massive lead of nearly eight-tenths of a second over the field on the opening 50, splitting 21.44 (which was still a tenth slower than his record pace), and then closed in 23.72 to win the race by a comfortable margin of six-tenths.

Australian Kyle Chalmers, the 2016 Olympic champion in this event, made up a bit of ground on the back half with a closing split of 23.54, finishing 2nd in 45.78 for a new personal best and his first time under 46. That also puts him into a tie with Chad Le Clos for 14th all-time in the event. American Blake Pieroni was 3rd in 46.79.

Morozov has been very consistent on the World Cup circuit for years now, but has really turned up the heat here in Tokyo as he and and his fellow Russian teammates who are in attendance are using this meet as a qualifier for the SC World Championships, as their National Championships are going back home in Kazan right now.

Despite the finals of his primary events not yet contested in Russia, he looks like he’s locked up a spot in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 IM. A look at the state of the potential Russian SC Worlds team after two (out of three) World Cup days and four (out of six) Russian National days to come later today.