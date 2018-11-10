Carter Sets New Trinidad & Tobago 50 Back Record At World Cup Prelims

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO
- Friday, November 9th – Sunday, November 11th
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center
- SCM
- Heats at 9:30am local/Finals at 6pm local
Dylan Carter broke a Trinidad and Tobago National Record at day 2 prelims of the FINA World Cup stop in Tokyo, clocking 23.73 in the men’s 50 back to demolish George Bovell‘s 2012 mark of 25.24 by a full second and a half. Though the USC grad doesn’t have any prior SCM 50 backs on record, he is also the long course National Record holder with his 24.83 from this past summer.
Carter qualified 4th into the final, trailing Xu Jiayu (23.34), Michael Andrew (23.42) and Mitch Larkin (23.62).
Carter made a second final in the 100 free, qualifying 7th in a time of 48.06. Kyle Chalmers topped the field there in 47.07, with American Blake Pieroni .01 back in 47.08. Vladimir Morozov, who won at the last stop in Beijing and will be using this meet as a qualifier for the SC World Championships (as he and the other Russians here are missing their Nationals), advanced 3rd overall in 47.59.
Sarah Sjostrom took the top spot in the heats of the women’s 200 free and 50 fly, posting times of 1:55.15 and 25.21 respectively. Local competitor Rikako Ikee of Japan advanced 2nd in the 50 fly in 25.31, and Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who was just .01 back of Sjostrom at the last stop in Beijing (placing 2nd), qualified in 3rd in 25.40. In the 200 free, Femke Heemskerk, who beat Sjostrom head-to-head in Beijing, sits 2nd just over a tenth back in 1:55.27.
OTHER EVENTS
- Kosuke Hagino took the top seed in the men’s 200 IM (1:54.59) over Chinese rival Wang Shun (1:54.81), with Australian breaststroker Matthew Wilson (1:55.16) placing 3rd after a scorching 31.88 breast split.
- Yan Zibei finished just .05 off of the Chinese Record in the men’s 50 breast, going 26.36 to take the top qualifying spot over Ilya Shymanovich (26.37) and Kirill Prigoda (26.49). Notably, Wilson (26.72) and Andrew (26.75) missed the final in 9th and 10th.
- World record holder Katinka Hosszu (56.62) leads Australians Emily Seebohm (56.75) and Minna Atherton (56.88) into the final of the women’s 100 back. Atherton edged out Hosszu by just .04 to win the last stop in Beijing.
- Alia Atkinson, the world record holder in the women’s 100 breast, took the top seed in that event in a time of 1:05.14, with Russians Yuliya Efimova (1:05.65) and Vitalina Simonova (1:05.69) sitting 2nd and 3rd. Efimova and Simonovoa will be shooting for the Russian SC World qualifying standard of 1:05.00 in the final. Efimova won the Beijing stop in 1:03.09, with Atkinson (1:03.44) and Simonova (1:05.90) 2nd and 3rd.
- Li Zhuhao was the only non-Japanese swimmer to make the final in the men’s 200 fly, putting up the top time in 1:52.50. Takumi Terada (1:52.86) and Masato Sakai (1:53.26) are 2nd and 3rd, while Viktor Bromer (1:54.50) notably missed the final in 9th.
- The Australians qualified 1st into the final of the mixed 200 free relay, clocking 1:32.47 with a strong lead-off leg from Louis Townsend (21.60).
