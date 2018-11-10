Carter Sets New Trinidad & Tobago 50 Back Record At World Cup Prelims

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

Dylan Carter broke a Trinidad and Tobago National Record at day 2 prelims of the FINA World Cup stop in Tokyo, clocking 23.73 in the men’s 50 back to demolish George Bovell‘s 2012 mark of 25.24 by a full second and a half. Though the USC grad doesn’t have any prior SCM 50 backs on record, he is also the long course National Record holder with his 24.83 from this past summer.

Carter qualified 4th into the final, trailing Xu Jiayu (23.34), Michael Andrew (23.42) and Mitch Larkin (23.62).

Carter made a second final in the 100 free, qualifying 7th in a time of 48.06. Kyle Chalmers topped the field there in 47.07, with American Blake Pieroni .01 back in 47.08. Vladimir Morozov, who won at the last stop in Beijing and will be using this meet as a qualifier for the SC World Championships (as he and the other Russians here are missing their Nationals), advanced 3rd overall in 47.59.

Sarah Sjostrom took the top spot in the heats of the women’s 200 free and 50 fly, posting times of 1:55.15 and 25.21 respectively. Local competitor Rikako Ikee of Japan advanced 2nd in the 50 fly in 25.31, and Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who was just .01 back of Sjostrom at the last stop in Beijing (placing 2nd), qualified in 3rd in 25.40. In the 200 free, Femke Heemskerk, who beat Sjostrom head-to-head in Beijing, sits 2nd just over a tenth back in 1:55.27.

