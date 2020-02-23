Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Tech’s Sergio Lopez Explains Uses of Meditation for Swimmers (Video)

Earlier this week at the 2020 Women’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships we spoke with Virginia Tech’s Joelle Vereb and learned that the team at VT, under the instruction of Head Coach Sergio Lopez, practices meditation and breathing exercises in order to prepare for major competitions.

Saturday evening, we caught up with Coach Lopez to gain further insight into the use of meditation on the Virginia Tech swim team. Of course, we also had to ask about his new haircut, which it turns out also plays a role in how Lopez teaches his athletes to approach high-pressure meets.

FINAL SCORES

  1. Virginia – 1492.5
  2. NC State – 1333
  3. Louisville – 1105.5
  4. North Carolina – 839
  5. Notre Dame – 784
  6. Duke – 675.5
  7. Florida State – 555
  8. Virginia Tech – 469
  9. Georgia Tech – 407.5
  10. Pitt – 359
  11. Miami – 298
  12. Boston College – 164

