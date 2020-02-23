Bryant Secures 3rd Consecutive NEC Title, LIU’s Peren Wins Swimmer of the Meet

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Bryant – 813.5 Central Connecticut – 586 Wagner – 531 Saint Francis U – 455 LIU – 415 Sacred Heart – 277 St. Francis Brooklyn – 274 Mount St. Mary’s – 127.5 Merrimack – 97

AWARDS

Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet: Amanda Peren (LIU)

Outstanding Diver of the Meet: Kyriana Chambo (Bryant)

Rookie of the Meet: Samantha Grenon (Bryant)

Coaching Staff of the Year: Bryant

Bryant won their 3rd consecutive NEC title this week, scoring 813.5 points to beat runner-up Central Connecticut State by over 200 points. Bryant nearly swept the meet awards, taking the Diver of the Meet, Rookie of the Meet, and Coaching Staff of the Meet. The only award Bryant didn’t pick up was Swimmer of the Meet, which went to LIU’s Amanda Peren.

Peren won 3 events over the course of the week, taking the 200 IM, 200 free, and 100 free. Peren broke the conference records in the 200 IM and 200 free earlier in the meet. On Saturday, Peren also won the 100 free, swimming a 49.71 to take the title by over a second. She was just off the NEC record of 49.52, which is held by Gardner-Webb’s Terra Wilson from 2007. Peren broke Wilson’s 200 free record ealrier in the meet.

Bryant picked up a win in the 200 backstroke, where Alaina Scifo defended her title in a time of 2:00.15. Scifo won the race handily, but was off her mark from last year – 1:58.81. Bryant freshman Samantha Grenon, who won Rookie of the Meet, took the 1650 free with a 17:02.34. Teammate Alyssa Difiore picked up 2nd with a 17:08.66. The defending champion in the event, Ana Montes Deoca Zapiain, came in 5th this year with a 17:34.73. Last year, she won the event with a 17:00.91.

Bryant had another 1-2 finish in the 3 meter diving, with Kyriana Chambo winning with a score of 234.15. Chambo went on to earn Oustanding Diver of the Meet honors. Behind her was teammate Gabrielle Ritzer, who posted a score of 219.80.

Central Connecticut State won 2 events on the day, including the 400 free relay. In the relay, Katie Czulewicz, Hallie Perrin, Jeannette King, and Simona Visinski teamed up to win the race with a 3:24.65, touching first by 2 seconds. Sophomore Alex Lindgren took the 200 breast with a 2:16.59, after finishing 6th last year with a 2:21.21. Defending champion Heather Wong (Bryant) came in 3rd this year with a 2:18.44.

LIU picked up a win on the last day, with Noemie Lacroix-Moreau taking the 200 fly after finishing runner-up last year. She clocked a 2:03.09 to win the event, nearly a second faster than she swam last year.