Virginia Men Break School Record With 3:02.01 400 Medley Relay, 0.50 Off American Record

Anya Pelshaw
November 21st, 2024 ACC, College, News

2024 Tennessee Invite

Men’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final

  • NCAA Record: 2:57.32, ASU-2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:o4.96
  • 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:06.37
  1. Tennessee A- 3:01.62 A
  2. Virginia A- 3:02.01 A
  3. Tennessee B- 3:07.16
  4. Virginia B- 3:08.26
  5. Kentucky A- 3:10.24
  6. Kentucky B- 3:14.57

The Virginia men swam to a new school record Wednesday night, swimming to a 3:02.01 in the 400 medley relay. That time was only 0.50 seconds off of the American Record that stands at a 3:01.51 set by Cal in 2017.

Virginia 2024 Cal 2017
Back Aikins 45.55 Murphy 44.32
Breast Nichols 50.99 Hoppe 50.97
Fly Nicholas 43.79 Josa 44.59
Free Boyle 41.68 Jensen 41.63
3:02.01 3:01.51

Highlighting the relay was first-year Spencer Nicholas who split a 43.79 on the butterfly leg. That time is not far off what it takes to be in the top 10 performances ever as it takes a 43.60. Nicholas was the #6 ranked recruit coming out of high school and entered Virginia with a flat start best of a 45.09. He already swam faster than that best time in prelims on Thursday posting a 45.07.

While Nicholas was faster on the butterfly leg, the biggest difference is the backstroke leg as Ryan Murphy posted a 44.32 lead off for Cal. Jack Aikins split a 45.55 lead off today, faster than his previous best time of a 45.68.

The Virginia men have had success in recent years at relay American Records, previously holding the 200 free relay until NC State broke the record at 2024 NCAAs. The team’s success only looks to grow in the upcoming years, with the #1 ranked recruit Maximus Williamson and #2 ranked recruit Thomas Heilman committed for next fall.

swimgeek
14 seconds ago

And the year BEFORE Heilman, Williamson and company arrive in Cville. But we've been told the UVA men are washed…

HOO love
4 minutes ago

UVA men will own the American record in 2025

