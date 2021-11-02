Viktoria Gunes Posts Turkish National Record En Route To 400 IM Gold

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Prelim Recap

While competing in the first final of the 2021 European Short Course Championships, 23-year-old Turkish swimmer Viktoria Gunes crushed a new lifetime best in the women’s 400m IM en route to gold.

Touching the wall in a time of 4:30.45, Gunes grabbed the gold just .02 ahead of runner-up Anja Crevar of Serbia. Crevar also cruised to a new national record of 4:30.47, overtaking the 4:33.82 she produced at this same meet 2 years ago.

For Gunes, she entered this meet as the reigning Turkish national record holder via the time of 4:32.64 she threw down just last week at the FINA World Cup stop in this same city. As such, with her swim here tonight she hacked another 2 seconds off of the fastest outing she’s ever previously produced.

Splits for the two swims are below:

Old Turkish Record

New Turkish Record

Gunes still owns the World Junior Record in the long course meters women’s 200 breaststroke. At the 2015 FINA World Junior Championships, she logged a time of 2:19.64 to take the gold and enter the record books.