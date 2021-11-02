Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Viktoria Gunes Posts Turkish National Record En Route To 400 IM Gold

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing in the first final of the 2021 European Short Course Championships, 23-year-old Turkish swimmer Viktoria Gunes crushed a new lifetime best in the women’s 400m IM en route to gold.

Touching the wall in a time of 4:30.45, Gunes grabbed the gold just .02 ahead of runner-up Anja Crevar of Serbia. Crevar also cruised to a new national record of 4:30.47, overtaking the 4:33.82 she produced at this same meet 2 years ago.

For Gunes, she entered this meet as the reigning Turkish national record holder via the time of 4:32.64 she threw down just last week at the FINA World Cup stop in this same city. As such, with her swim here tonight she hacked another 2 seconds off of the fastest outing she’s ever previously produced.

Splits for the two swims are below:

Old Turkish Record

New Turkish Record

Gunes still owns the World Junior Record in the long course meters women’s 200 breaststroke. At the 2015 FINA World Junior Championships, she logged a time of 2:19.64 to take the gold and enter the record books.

