Viktoria Gunes Becomes Turkey’s First-Ever European Champion

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Prelim Recap

Live results

After just one day of competition at these 2021 European Short Course Championships, the Netherlands stands atop the medal standings with a total of 3 pieces of hardware.

Dutch medalists came in the form of Luc Kroon in the men’s 400m free and the foursome of Jesse Puts, Stan Pijnenburg, Kenzo Simons and Thom de Boer who collectively scored the victory in the men’s 4x50m free. You can read more about the relay’s monster swim here.

Russia, the reigning European Championships top nation from the 2019 edition, is lurking with 2 medals while Turkey has already surpassed its best-ever haul in history at a European Championships.

Entering Kazan, Turkey had amassed 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in all of European Short Course Championships history. As such, with 23-year-old Viktoria Gunes‘ gold medal-garnering 400m IM performance this evening, she became the first-ever European champion, man or woman from Turkey. You can read more about her history-making feat here.

Italy, Serbia and Poland also got on the board today, with the competition still very early and running through Sunday, November 7th.