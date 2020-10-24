UVA Receives Verbal from Illinois HS Record-Holder #13 Carly Novelline (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprinter Carly Novelline, #13 on our Way Too Early List of HS Recruits of 2022, has verbally committed to the University of Virginia for 2022. She’s a junior at New Trier High School on Chicago’s North Shore and trains club with NASA Wildcat Aquatics.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia!! I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all of their support throughout this process. GO HOOS🧡💙⚔️⚔️ #wahoowa”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 22.46

100 free – 48.82

200 free – 1:48.33

50 back – 24.89

100 back – 53.39

200 back – 1:57.87

100 fly – 55.64

200 IM – 2:01.38

400 IM – 4:21.73

Novelline is the second-fastest 50 freestyler in the HS class of 2022, behind only 13-14 and 15-16 NAG record-holder Claire Curzan (who is not yet committed to an NCAA program). She’s also near the top of the class in the 100 free and 100 back. In long course meters, Novelline holds Olympic Trials cuts in the 50 free (25.92) and 100 free (55.76), while she’s not far off OT cuts in the 200 free (2:02.03) and 100 back (1:03.42).

At the 2019 Illinois HS State Championships, Novelline won the 100 back (53.92) and was runner-up in the 100 free (49.38). She also went 24.89 leading off New Trier’s state title-winning and state record-breaking 200 medley relay and split a 49.34 anchoring their third-place 400 free relay. In fall 2018 as a freshman, she was third in the 100 free (50.41) and fifth in the 50 free (23.22).

In fall 2022, Novelline will be teaming up with a UVA sprint group headed by incoming freshman Gretchen Walsh (21.5/46.9/1:43.7) and current roster members Kate Douglass (21.6/47.7/1:44.5) and Alex Walsh (22.0/48.9/1:45.0). G. Walsh will be a sophomore, Douglass a senior and A. Walsh a junior during Novelline’s freshman season. Additionally, Lexi Cuomo (22.0/48.4) will be a senior, Quinn Schaedler (22.8/48.8/1:45.9) will be a junior and Ella Bathurst (23.4/49.4/1:46.4), Abby Kapeller (22.6/49.9) and Kate Morris (22.8/49.8/1:46.7) will be sophomores.

UVA won the 2020 ACC team title, and Novelline already has times that would’ve scored at the 2020 championships. She would’ve been a B-finalist in the 50 and 100 free and the 100 back and a C-finalist in the 200 back and 200 free.

She will join the Virginia class of 2026 with #4 Claire Tuggle, #8 Emma Weber, #15 Zoe Skirboll, Izzy Bradley and Sophia Knapp.

