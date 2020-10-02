UVA Snags 3rd Top-20 from 2022 with Verbal from #8 Emma Weber

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Weber from Boulder, Colorado has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Virginia for 2022-23. Weber ranks 8th on our Way Too Early list of girls recruits from the high school class of 2022. She wrote on social media:

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Virginia to further my academic and athletic career! I would like to thank my coaches, family, and friends for getting me to this point! GO HOOS! 🧡💙⚔️”

Weber is the reigning Colorado 5A high school state champion in the 100 breast. She earned the crown as a freshman representing Fairview High School at the 2019 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships, where she went 1:02.04 (altitude-adjusted to 1:01.94). She also contributed to the winning 200 medley (28.14 breaststroke split) and 200 free (23.90 split) relays, and tied for 8th in the 200 IM (2:07.12), all of which helped Fairview to win the state title. Weber then transferred to Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora and sat out her sophomore year season.

Weber does her club swimming with University of Denver Hilltoppers. As the only sub-1:00 100 breaststroker (as of now) in the high school class of 2022, she is a big get for the Cavaliers. Her 100/200 breast times are already very close to what it took to get invited to the NCAA Championships in 2020, and she has been improving in the IM.

Best Times:

100 breast – 59.74

200 breast – 2:10.39

200 IM – 2:02.30

Weber was runner-up in the 100 breast (59.74) and 200 breast (2:10.39) and finished 23rd in the 200 IM (2:02.57) at 2019 Winter Juniors West. She swam a 27.75 breast split on the Hilltoppers’ runner-up 200 medley relay, the fastest in the field, and 1:00.21 on the winning 400 medley relay. At 2019 Summer Junior Nationals, she won the 200 breast with 2:29.90 and was runner-up in the 100 breast with 1:08.73. Both times are under the 2020 Olympic Trials standards.

Despite the glut of talent building at UVA, Weber will be of immediate use to the Cavs. In the 100 breast, only Alexis Wenger (57.91) and Kate Douglass (59.93) were faster than Weber last year, and Wenger will have graduated by the time Weber arrives in Charlottesville. Ella Nelson (2:05.68), Douglass (2:05.89), and Wenger (2:09.20) were the only 200 breaststrokers faster than Weber. The incoming freshman class of 2025 includes Alex Walsh (58.19/2:05.87) and Anna Keating (59.04/ 2:09.26), so Weber will have a world-class training group upon arrival. She will join the Virginia class of 2026 with #4 Claire Tuggle, Izzy Bradley, Sophia Knapp, and #15 Zoe Skirboll.

