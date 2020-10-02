Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Race Videos From Texas Orange/White Intrasquad, Day 2

TEXAS ORANGE-WHITE INTRASQUAD (MEN)

Freshman freestyler David Johnston continued to impress at Texas’s season-opening intrasquad meet. The rookie dropped three seconds for an 8:55 to win the 1000 free.

After smashing his career-best with a 4:16 in the 500 free yesterday, Johnston took three seconds off his 1000 free to win in 8:55.31.

Johnston had been 8:58.35 last December during his senior year of high school. Before that, though, Johnston was just 9:21 as a junior. He’s dropping time at an incredible rate, and it shouldn’t be long before we get to see Johnston go after his own personal best of 14:%1.42 in the mile. That’s the fastest mile of any incoming freshman nationwide, and was set at the same Winter Juniors meet where he was just 8:58 in the 1000.

Yesterday’s standout Caspar Corbeau was back to complete the breaststroke sweep today. Corbeau was 1:53.48 to win the 200 breast. That’s about 1.4 seconds off a career-best for Corbeau. He won this event last year, but was only 1:55.49, so the early showings from Corbeau have to be exciting for coach Eddie Reese.

You can see all of day 2’s race videos below:

100 free – Junior Daniel Kruger (42.07)

200 back – Senior Austin Katz (1:41.77)

200 breast – Sophomore Caspar Corbeau (1:53.48)

1000 free – Freshman David Johnston (8:55.31)

200 free – Junior Drew Kibler (1:34.46)

100 fly – Senior Alvin Jiang (46.03)

400 IM – Freshman Carson Foster (3:41.32)

200 free relay

Clark Smith – Olympian & Texas Pro Swimmer – Drops 4:18.16 500 Free (after Intrasquad)

