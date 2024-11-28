USA Women Win Gold At PanAm Water Polo Championships With 18-5 Win Over Argentina

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Ibague, Colombia – The USA Women’s National Team upended Argentina 18-5 to claim the gold medal at the 2024 Pan American Championships! Just reaching the final earned Team USA a spot at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships next summer in Singapore, but the win today secured Pan American Championship gold. Emily Ausmus , Charlotte Raisin, and Anna Pearson recorded hat tricks for the United States as goalkeeper Amanda Longan tallied twelve saves in the cage. After the game, Ausmus and Longan were named MVP and Top Goalkeeper of the tournament.

Team USA started strong in this game, scoring the first four goals of the contest en route to a 6-1 lead after one. Olympians Jovana Sekulic , Tara Prentice , and Ausmus contributed to the cause including the entirety of Ausmus’ hat trick in the first quarter. In the second period, it was more of the same as the United States found goals from Sekulic, Raisin, Pearson, Rachel Gazzaniga, and Ava Stryker to bolster the lead to 13-2 at the half.

The third quarter was noticeably different from the first half as the teams were even through the eight minutes. Emma Lineback and Quinn Healy scored for the Americans opposite a pair of Argentinian goals, leaving the advantage at 15-4 before the final frame. Argentina scored again to open the fourth period, but the United States responded with three goals from Healy, Lineback, and Pearson to claim gold after an 18-5 win.

Team USA went 3/4 on power plays and 4/4 on penalties attempted while Argentina went 3/11 on power plays and 2/4 on penalties attempted.

Scoring – Statistics

USA 18 (6, 7, 2, 3) E. Ausmus 3, A. Pearson 3, C. Raisin 3, J. Sekulic 2, E. Lineback 2, Q. Healy 2, T. Prentice 1, R. Gazzaniga 1, A. Stryker 1

ARG 5 (1, 1, 2, 1) J. Auliel 3, A. Bacigalupo 1, M. Romano 1

6×5 – USA – 3/4 – ARG – 3/11

Penalties – USA – 4/4 – ARG – 2/4