Indiana’s McDonald, Grana Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Miranda Grana, Indiana

So. – Guadalajara, Mexico

Won three individual events and two relays as Indiana won the Ohio State Invitational

Part of four IU relays that earned NCAA A cuts

Won 100-yard backstroke (51.18), 100-yard butterfly (51.10) and 200 IM (1:55.88)

Posted 50.98 fly split to help Hoosiers win 400 medley relay and earn NCAA A cut (3:29.93)

Part of winning 800 freestyle relay (7:00.28) quartet

Finished second in 200-yard backstroke (1:51.36)

Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Ching Hwee Gan (Feb. 7, 2024)

Women’s Diver of the Week

Daryn Wright, Purdue

Jr. – Plainfield, Ind. – Plainfield – Major: Retail Management

Won both the 3-meter and platform diving events at the Purdue Invitational

Posted NCAA Zone Qualifying Scores on all three diving events

Her 390.45 on platform was a Purdue team and pool record that had both stood since the 2017 Big Ten Championships. She bested the team record by 31 points & eclipsed fellow Olympian Jessica Parratto’s pool record in the event

Wright finished second on 3-meter with a 369.53, which was good enough for 10th best in Purdue history

Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Sophie McAfee (Jan. 17, 2024)

Women’s Freshman of the Week

Mila Nikanorov, Ohio State

Castle Rock, Colo. – Castle View High School – Major: Finance

At the Ohio State Fall Invitational, won the 1650 free with an NCAA A standard time of 15:49.26. She finished over five seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer

Placed second in the 500 free with an NCAA B cut of 4:38.84

Earns her third Freshman of the Week honor

Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Mila Nikanorov (Nov. 13, 2024)

2024-25 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors

Oct. 9

S: Ana Jih-Schiff, Sr., UCLA

D: Makayla Hughbanks, Sr., IOWA

F: Livi Wanner, MINN

Oct. 16

S: Hannah Hill, Sr., PUR

D: Elna Widerstrom, So., MINN

F: Chloe Diner, ILL

Oct. 23

S: Phoebe Bacon, Gr., WIS

D: Elna Widerstrom, So., MINN

F: Mila Nikanorov, OSU

Oct. 30

S: Gena Jorgenson, Jr., NEB

D: Paola Pineda Vazquez, Gr. OSU

F: Chloe Diner, ILL

Nov. 6

S: Hailey Tierney, So., WIS

D: Paola Pineda Vazquez, Gr. OSU

F: Maggie Wanezek, WIS

Nov. 13

S: Minna Abraham, So., USC

D: Lena Hentschel, Jr., OSU

F: Mila Nikakorov, OSU

Nov. 20

S: Sofia Bartoloni, So., RU

D: Holly Prasanto, Sr., RU

F: Bailee Sturgill, RU

Nov. 27

S: Miranda Grana, So., IND

D: Daryn Wright, Jr., PUR

F: Mila Nikakorov, OSU

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Owen McDonald, Indiana

Jr. – Alpharetta, Ga. – Rivers Academy

Won eight events – three individual and five relay to help Indiana to a win at the Ohio State Fall invitational

Helped Indiana earn NCAA A cuts in all five relays

Posted the nation’s No. 2 times in the 100-yard backstroke (44.93), 200-yard backstroke (1:38.07) and 200 IM (1:40.86) to win both events

His 200-yard backstroke time beat the NCAA A standard time and re-set his own program record

Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Owen McDonald (Oct. 16, 2024)

Men’s Diver of the Week

Jordan Rzepka, Purdue

Sr. – Solon, Ohio – New Albany – Major: Selling & Sales Management

At the Purdue Invitational, Rzepka was the event winner in the 3-meter and platform, earning NCAA Zone Qualifying Scores on both

His 502.50 on platform was the 4th best score in Purdue program history and his 456.53 on the 3-meter was fifth best in team history

Finished second and 8th best in Purdue program history on the 1-meter with a 414.30, also a Zone Qualifying Score

Won a pair of events at the Purdue Invite for the third year in a row, posting a trio of lifetime bests in the process

He ripped a 106-point dive in the final round on platform to become just the fourth Boilermaker to post a 500-point list in the event, joining Olympians David Boudia, Steele Johnson & Brandon Loschiavo

Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Jordan Rzepka (Oct. 16, 2024)

Men’s Freshman of the Week

Cornelius Jahn, Ohio State

Ahrensburg, Germany – Grund und Stadtteil Schule Alter Teichweg – Major: Economics

Jahn took down a 10-year program record during the Ohio State Fall Invitational last week

During Saturday’s finals, he swam an NCAA B standard time of 1:40.66 in the 200 back, setting a new school record. The previous record of 1:40.74 was set by Connor McDonald in 2014. Jahn placed third overall in the event

Jahn placed seventh in the A final of the 100 back with an NCAA B cut of 46.15. He was on the 400-medley relay team that placed third with a time of 3:06.59 and on the 800 free relay team that placed fourth with a time of 6:23.70.

Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Martin Perecinsky (Nov. 13, 2024)

2024-25 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors

Oct. 9

S: Tylor Kim, So., PSU

D: YuTong Wang, So., MINN

F: Jacob Johnson, MINN

Oct. 16

S: Owen McDonald, Jr., IND

D: Jordan Rzepka, Sr., PUR

F: Jacob Johnson, MINN

Oct. 23

S: Tomas Navikonis, Jr., OSU

D: YuTong Wang, So., MINN

F: Joe Polyak, MINN

Oct. 30

S: Cooper Morley, Jr. PSU

D: Kylie Flory, Jr., OSU

F: Joseph Roth, OSU

Nov. 6

S: Tristan Jankovics, Jr., OSU

D: YuTong Wang, So., MINN

F: Jacob Johnson, MINN

Nov. 13

S: Krzysztof Chmielewski, So., USC

D: Moritz Wesemann, Fr., USC

F: Martin Perecinsky, OSU

Nov. 27

S: Owen McDonald, Jr., IND

D: Jordan Rzepka, Sr., PUR

F: Cornelius Jahn, OSU