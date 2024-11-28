Indiana’s McDonald, Grana Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten
Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Miranda Grana, Indiana
So. – Guadalajara, Mexico
- Won three individual events and two relays as Indiana won the Ohio State Invitational
- Part of four IU relays that earned NCAA A cuts
- Won 100-yard backstroke (51.18), 100-yard butterfly (51.10) and 200 IM (1:55.88)
- Posted 50.98 fly split to help Hoosiers win 400 medley relay and earn NCAA A cut (3:29.93)
- Part of winning 800 freestyle relay (7:00.28) quartet
- Finished second in 200-yard backstroke (1:51.36)
- Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Ching Hwee Gan (Feb. 7, 2024)
Women’s Diver of the Week
Daryn Wright, Purdue
Jr. – Plainfield, Ind. – Plainfield – Major: Retail Management
- Won both the 3-meter and platform diving events at the Purdue Invitational
- Posted NCAA Zone Qualifying Scores on all three diving events
- Her 390.45 on platform was a Purdue team and pool record that had both stood since the 2017 Big Ten Championships. She bested the team record by 31 points & eclipsed fellow Olympian Jessica Parratto’s pool record in the event
- Wright finished second on 3-meter with a 369.53, which was good enough for 10th best in Purdue history
- Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Sophie McAfee (Jan. 17, 2024)
Women’s Freshman of the Week
Mila Nikanorov, Ohio State
Castle Rock, Colo. – Castle View High School – Major: Finance
- At the Ohio State Fall Invitational, won the 1650 free with an NCAA A standard time of 15:49.26. She finished over five seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer
- Placed second in the 500 free with an NCAA B cut of 4:38.84
- Earns her third Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Mila Nikanorov (Nov. 13, 2024)
2024-25 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors
Oct. 9
S: Ana Jih-Schiff, Sr., UCLA
D: Makayla Hughbanks, Sr., IOWA
F: Livi Wanner, MINN
Oct. 16
S: Hannah Hill, Sr., PUR
D: Elna Widerstrom, So., MINN
F: Chloe Diner, ILL
Oct. 23
S: Phoebe Bacon, Gr., WIS
D: Elna Widerstrom, So., MINN
F: Mila Nikanorov, OSU
Oct. 30
S: Gena Jorgenson, Jr., NEB
D: Paola Pineda Vazquez, Gr. OSU
F: Chloe Diner, ILL
Nov. 6
S: Hailey Tierney, So., WIS
D: Paola Pineda Vazquez, Gr. OSU
F: Maggie Wanezek, WIS
Nov. 13
S: Minna Abraham, So., USC
D: Lena Hentschel, Jr., OSU
F: Mila Nikakorov, OSU
Nov. 20
S: Sofia Bartoloni, So., RU
D: Holly Prasanto, Sr., RU
F: Bailee Sturgill, RU
Nov. 27
S: Miranda Grana, So., IND
D: Daryn Wright, Jr., PUR
F: Mila Nikakorov, OSU
Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Owen McDonald, Indiana
Jr. – Alpharetta, Ga. – Rivers Academy
- Won eight events – three individual and five relay to help Indiana to a win at the Ohio State Fall invitational
- Helped Indiana earn NCAA A cuts in all five relays
- Posted the nation’s No. 2 times in the 100-yard backstroke (44.93), 200-yard backstroke (1:38.07) and 200 IM (1:40.86) to win both events
- His 200-yard backstroke time beat the NCAA A standard time and re-set his own program record
- Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Owen McDonald (Oct. 16, 2024)
Men’s Diver of the Week
Jordan Rzepka, Purdue
Sr. – Solon, Ohio – New Albany – Major: Selling & Sales Management
- At the Purdue Invitational, Rzepka was the event winner in the 3-meter and platform, earning NCAA Zone Qualifying Scores on both
- His 502.50 on platform was the 4th best score in Purdue program history and his 456.53 on the 3-meter was fifth best in team history
- Finished second and 8th best in Purdue program history on the 1-meter with a 414.30, also a Zone Qualifying Score
- Won a pair of events at the Purdue Invite for the third year in a row, posting a trio of lifetime bests in the process
- He ripped a 106-point dive in the final round on platform to become just the fourth Boilermaker to post a 500-point list in the event, joining Olympians David Boudia, Steele Johnson & Brandon Loschiavo
- Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Jordan Rzepka (Oct. 16, 2024)
Men’s Freshman of the Week
Cornelius Jahn, Ohio State
Ahrensburg, Germany – Grund und Stadtteil Schule Alter Teichweg – Major: Economics
- Jahn took down a 10-year program record during the Ohio State Fall Invitational last week
- During Saturday’s finals, he swam an NCAA B standard time of 1:40.66 in the 200 back, setting a new school record. The previous record of 1:40.74 was set by Connor McDonald in 2014. Jahn placed third overall in the event
- Jahn placed seventh in the A final of the 100 back with an NCAA B cut of 46.15. He was on the 400-medley relay team that placed third with a time of 3:06.59 and on the 800 free relay team that placed fourth with a time of 6:23.70.
- Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Martin Perecinsky (Nov. 13, 2024)
2024-25 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors
Oct. 9
S: Tylor Kim, So., PSU
D: YuTong Wang, So., MINN
F: Jacob Johnson, MINN
Oct. 16
S: Owen McDonald, Jr., IND
D: Jordan Rzepka, Sr., PUR
F: Jacob Johnson, MINN
Oct. 23
S: Tomas Navikonis, Jr., OSU
D: YuTong Wang, So., MINN
F: Joe Polyak, MINN
Oct. 30
S: Cooper Morley, Jr. PSU
D: Kylie Flory, Jr., OSU
F: Joseph Roth, OSU
Nov. 6
S: Tristan Jankovics, Jr., OSU
D: YuTong Wang, So., MINN
F: Jacob Johnson, MINN
Nov. 13
S: Krzysztof Chmielewski, So., USC
D: Moritz Wesemann, Fr., USC
F: Martin Perecinsky, OSU
Nov. 27
S: Owen McDonald, Jr., IND
D: Jordan Rzepka, Sr., PUR
F: Cornelius Jahn, OSU
