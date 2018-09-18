USA Swimming Recognizes 1,622 Scholastic All-America Selections

USA Swimming recognized a record-breaking 1,622 swimmers who go above and beyond in the pool and the classroom for the 2017-2018 Scholastic All-America selections.

After USA Swimming opened this past year’s Scholastic All-America selections to 9th graders, the numbers soared with 239 freshmen members to the team. If the team were to remain open to 10th-12th graders, there would be 1,383 Scholastic All-Americans, roughly 200 more than last year’s team.

The Southern Zone lead the way with 445 Scholastic All-American selections. North Carolina had the most selections of the LSCs with 120 Scholastic All-Americans, while SwimMAC Carolina snagged 47 SAA selections.

Although no perfect scores this season (National Champion and 4.0 GPA), there were 180 three-timers selected to the team. With the first year featuring all 4 grades, the 11th graders were the most populous grade with 564 Scholastic All-Americans.

Notable among the list is National team member, national champion, Pan Pacs bronze medalist, and Junior world record holder Regan Smith. Here are other Scholastic All-American National/Junior National Team Members:

To be considered for the Scholastic All-America Team, swimmers must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA for the current academic year and achieve a 2017 Winter Junior qualifying time within the qualifying period (August 16, 2017- August 15, 2018).

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport after being diagnosed with juvenile arthritis at the age of 11. Swimming became his second chance at sports and became the love of his life. As a kinesiology major, he …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!