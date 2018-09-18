USA Swimming Recognizes 1,622 Scholastic All-America Selections

USA Swimming recognized a record-breaking 1,622 swimmers who go above and beyond in the pool and the classroom for the 2017-2018 Scholastic All-America selections.

After USA Swimming opened this past year’s Scholastic All-America selections to 9th graders, the numbers soared with 239 freshmen members to the team. If the team were to remain open to 10th-12th graders, there would be 1,383 Scholastic All-Americans, roughly 200 more than last year’s team.

The Southern Zone lead the way with 445 Scholastic All-American selections. North Carolina had the most selections of the LSCs with 120 Scholastic All-Americans, while SwimMAC Carolina snagged 47 SAA selections.

Although no perfect scores this season (National Champion and 4.0 GPA), there were 180 three-timers selected to the team. With the first year featuring all 4 grades, the 11th graders were the most populous grade with 564 Scholastic All-Americans.

Notable among the list is National team member, national champion, Pan Pacs bronze medalist, and Junior world record holder Regan Smith. Here are other Scholastic All-American National/Junior National Team Members:

To be considered for the Scholastic All-America Team, swimmers must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA for the current academic year and achieve a 2017 Winter Junior qualifying time within the qualifying period (August 16, 2017- August 15, 2018).