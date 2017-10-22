USA Swimming College Challenge Day 2 Photo Vault

Duel meets are fun. Duel meets are lots of fun when some of the world’s top swimmers converge in Southern California for sunny weekend of fast swimming and good times. That’s exactly the case this weekend at the USA Swimming versus Pac 12 College challenge at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. We’ve had SwimSwam photographer Mike Lewis on the job all weekend and here’s some of the visuals he captured today.
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
by Gold Medal Mel Stewart 0
October 22nd, 2017
In This Story
- Clark Smith
Clark Smith
- Dylan Carter
Dylan Carter
- Grant Shoults
Grant Shoults
- Josh Prenot
Josh Prenot
- Kathleen Baker
Kathleen Baker
- Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky
- Matt Grevers
Matt Grevers
- Michael Andrew
Michael Andrew
- Michael Jensen
Michael Jensen
- Robert Glinta
Robert Glinta
- Tom Shields
Tom Shields
- Zane Grothe
Zane Grothe
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!