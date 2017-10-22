USA Swimming College Challenge Day 2 Photo Vault

Duel meets are fun. Duel meets are lots of fun when some of the world’s top swimmers converge in Southern California for sunny weekend of fast swimming and good times.  That’s exactly the case this weekend at the USA Swimming versus Pac 12 College challenge at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.  We’ve had SwimSwam photographer Mike Lewis on the job all weekend and here’s some of the visuals he captured today.

Robbert Glinta USA Swimming College Challenge (photo: Mike Lewis)

Tom Sheilds USA Swimming College Challenge (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jasmine Markets-Margetts USA Swimming College Challenge (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jack Conger USA Swimming College Challenge (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jacob Pebley USA Swimming College Challenge (photo: Mike Lewis)

Catalin Ungur USA Swimming College Challenge (photo: Mike Lewis)

Lucie Nordmann USA Swimming College Challenge (photo: Mike Lewis)

Regan Smith USA Swimming College Challenge (photo: Mike Lewis)

