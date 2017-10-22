Lia Neal: Greg Still Gave Me Pointers After the 100 (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.
MEET INFO
- Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22
- Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA
- 25 yards
- USA Roster
- Pac-12 Roster
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile as “2017 College Challange”
The second-ever USA Swimming College Challenge kicks off tonight in Los Angeles, CA. This unique event features some of the top USA National Team swimmers, including professionals and high schoolers against the top stars from the Pac-12 Conference.
100 FREESTYLE – WOMEN
Out of lane 8, USC’s Louise Hansson took the win in 47.57 — her first 100 free of the year. After taking out the first 50 1-2, Lia Neal and Abbey Weitzeil came in 2nd and 3rd in 48.03 and 48.04, respectively. Lucie Nordmann followed in 48.35, then Amanda Kendall in 48.51, Robin Neumann in 49.38, and Katrina Konopka in 49.45.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!