Peaty & Wilby Split Breaststroke Events On Night 2 In Manchester

2017 MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET
- Saturday, October 21st – Sunday, October 22nd
- Manchester Aquatics Centre
- Prelims at 9am local/Finals at TBD
- LCM
Olympic champion Adam Peaty rocked the only sub-minute 100m breaststroke last night in Manchester with his time of 59.88 and the 22-year-old Loughborough athlete was on top of the field again today in the 50m distance. Touching in 27.24, Peaty easily won the splash n’ dash breaststroke gold, with teammate James Wilby finishing almost a full second later in his silver medal-garnering effort of 28.19.
Wilby was able to get the upper hand on the 200m breaststroke, however. Peaty took the longer event out in a quick 1:03.10 to Wilby’s 1:04.44, but was unable to keep the speed down the stretch. Wilby finished in 2:14.19 for the win, with Peaty touching in 2:16.62 for silver. Peaty is still experimenting with this distance, but has hinted it may become more of a routine for him as the months go on.
A battle took place in the men’s 400m freestyle race, with Jay Lelliott of Sheffield and Stephen Milne of Perth City positioned neck-and-neck heading into the wall. After leading through 300m, Milne saw Lelliott make his move to wind up at the finish line .06 ahead of his countrymate. Lelliott stopped the clock at 3:51.43, while Milne finished in 3:51.49.
Additional Winners on Day 2:
- Jarvis Parkinson was tonight’s 200m IM winner in a time of 2:02.05.
- Olympian Ellie Faulkner took the women’s 200m freestyle tonight, clocking 1:59.48 for the only sub-2-minute time of the field.
- University of Stirling’s newest elite member, Aimee Willmott, was tonight’s 400m IM winner, taking the race in a time of 4:41.46 to continue her comeback from injury that kept her out of this year’s long course World Championships.
- Loughborough swimmer Rachael Kelly stopped the clock at 59.32 to win the women’s 100m butterfly.
- Alex Bowen was tonight’s 50m butterfly winner, as was Daniel Savage, as the 2 men tied in a time of 24.92.
- The women’s 50m freestyle saw Marie Wattel win in 25.67.
- Emma Day clocked 29.12 to take the women’s 50m backstroke, while Charlotte Evans won the women’s 200m back in 2:12.71.
- Richard Nagy was victorious in the men’s 200m butterfly race in a time of 2:02.56.
- World Championships swimmer Sarah Vasey was the women’s 100m breaststroke top swimmer tonight, collecting a mark of 1:08.27.
- Another tie occurred in the men’s 100m freestyle, where Elliott Clogg and Jarvis Parkinson both notched a winning time of 51.30.
