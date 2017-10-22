Peaty & Wilby Split Breaststroke Events On Night 2 In Manchester

2017 MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Olympic champion Adam Peaty rocked the only sub-minute 100m breaststroke last night in Manchester with his time of 59.88 and the 22-year-old Loughborough athlete was on top of the field again today in the 50m distance. Touching in 27.24, Peaty easily won the splash n’ dash breaststroke gold, with teammate James Wilby finishing almost a full second later in his silver medal-garnering effort of 28.19.

Wilby was able to get the upper hand on the 200m breaststroke, however. Peaty took the longer event out in a quick 1:03.10 to Wilby’s 1:04.44, but was unable to keep the speed down the stretch. Wilby finished in 2:14.19 for the win, with Peaty touching in 2:16.62 for silver. Peaty is still experimenting with this distance, but has hinted it may become more of a routine for him as the months go on.

A battle took place in the men’s 400m freestyle race, with Jay Lelliott of Sheffield and Stephen Milne of Perth City positioned neck-and-neck heading into the wall. After leading through 300m, Milne saw Lelliott make his move to wind up at the finish line .06 ahead of his countrymate. Lelliott stopped the clock at 3:51.43, while Milne finished in 3:51.49.

Additional Winners on Day 2: