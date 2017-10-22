Murphy Sweeps Butterflies in Georgia’s Win Over Northwestern

GEORGIA VS. NORTHWESTERN

Results

Hosted by Northwestern

Friday, October 20th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

Georgia hit the road this weekend, traveling to Evanston for a dual meet with Northwestern on Saturday. Both the men and women beat the Wildcats handily, with the men sweeping the events.

MEN: Georgia 174, Northwestern 109

WOMEN: Georgia 167, Northwestern 125

The Bulldogs’ Javier Acevedo pulled off an individual triple to help them to victory. He was the only man to break 21 in the 50 free, picking up his first win in 20.42. Acevedo then won the 200 back by over 4 seconds, turning in a winning time of 1:46.09. He was dominant again in his final race of the evening, taking advantage his middle-100 to outpace teammate Camden Murphy with a 1:50.85 to Murphy’s 1:53.30.

Freshman Murphy is a key player for Georgia in the butterflies this season. He swept his specialty against the Wildcats, clocking in with time of 48.19 and 1:47.11 in the 100 fly and 200 fly respectively. There were 2 more men to pick up a winning double for UGA. James Guest (55.58/2:00.60) swept the breaststrokes, while Jay Litherland (45.55/1:39.30) topped the 100 and 200 freestyles.

On the women’s side, freshman Courtney Harnish was the top performer, winning 2 individual races. She battled closely with freshman Olivia Anderson down the stretch, with Harnish pulling ahead with 100 to go and then Anderson making a late charge in the final 50 yards. At the finish, Harnish had the edge, 9:53.29 to 9:53.97. Harnish came back to win the 200 back, posting the only sub-2:00 to win in 1:59.10 ahead of teammate Megan Kingsley (2:00.77).

In addition to her wins, Harnish finished 3rd in the 200 fly (1:59.38), while Kingsley took the win in that race. Kingsley held a steady lead from start to finish, turning in a 1:58.31 to win it. That cleared the former Pool Record, which stood as a 1:58.70 done by Ellen Stello in 2014.

Northwestern swept the sprints, as Mary Warren out-touched Georgia All-American Kylie Stewart in the 50 free, 23.41 to 23.54, and Anna Keane took the 100 free in 51.47. The Wildcats also won both breaststrokes with a pair of freshmen. Sophie Angus won the 100 breast by nearly a full second in 1:03.81, while Calypso Sheridan won the 200 breast by body lengths in 2:16.49.

PRESS RELEASE – GEORGIA:

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Georgia swimming and diving teams each improved to 4-0 on Friday as they swept Northwestern at the Norris Aquatics Center.

The No. 8 Bulldogs recorded a 174-109 victory, while the No. 4 Lady Bulldogs picked up a 167-125 decision. Georgia’s squads also won at Wisconsin on Thursday.

“We got all out of the two road meets that we wanted,” said Jack Bauerle, Georgia’s Tom Cousins Head Swimming and Diving Coach. “We had back-to-back good days of racing. We were solid and we were consistent, and that’s what you look for. It was a job well done getting a couple of wins and now we’ll get back to work.”

Javier Acevedo won three individual events to lead the Bulldogs on Friday. He claimed the 50 freestyle in 20.42, the 200 backstroke in 1:46.09 and the 200 individual medley in 1:50.85.

Charlie Clifton, James Guest, Jay Litherland and Camden Murphy each picked up two individual victories. Clifton swept the 1- and 3-meter springboards with 311.40 and 375.75 points, respectively. Guest won the 100 and 200 breaststroke races in 55.58 and 2:00.60. Litherland’s times of 45.55 and 1:39.30 were good enough to take the 100 and 200 freestyle events. Murphy swept the 100 and 200 butterfly races with times of 48.19 and 1:47.11.

Georgia’s other individual wins came from Kevin Litherland (500 freestyle, 4:27.56), Greg Reed (1,000 freestyle, 9:10.60) and Clayton Forde (100 backstroke, 50.34).

The 200 medley relay of Acevedo, Guest, Murphy and Jay Litherland won in 1:30.71, while the 400 freestyle relay of Josh Horne, MIck Litherland, Kevin Litherland and Jay Litherland touched first in 3:02.41.

Courtney Harnish won two individual events to pace the Lady Bulldogs. She took the 1,000 freestyle in 9:53.29 and the 200 backstroke in 1:59.10.

Stephanie Peters reached the wall in 1:48.63 to win the 200 freestyle. Meryn McCann went 4:51.13 to take the 500 freestyle. Maddie Wallis won the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.64. Georgia swept the butterfly events, with Veronica Burchill winning the 100 in 54.73 and Megan Kingsley taking the 200 in 1:58.31. Kylie Stewartstopped the clock in 2:01.79 in winning the 200 individual medley. Olivia Ball topped the 3-meter springboard with 316.65 points.

The 200 medley relay of Stewart, Caitlin Casazza, Kingsley and Burchill won with a time of 1:41.58, while the 400 freestyle relay of Burchill, Kingsley, Harnish and Casazza took first in 3:28.52.

Georgia will return to action next week at Florida. The 1-meter diving competition will take place Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by swimming and 3-meter springboard Friday at 10 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE – NORTHWESTERN MEN:

EVANSTON, Ill. – Northwestern swam season-best times in 10 events on Friday afternoon, but fell to No. 8 Georgia, 174-109, at the Norris Aquatics Center.

The ‘Cats got things started by finishing second and third in the 200 medley relay. The team of Jack Thorne , Will Hofstadter , Ryan Tate and Almog Oshtein finished second with a time of 1:32.43. Posting a season-best time of 1:32.83, Tyler Lis , Thanas Kountroubis , Arjun Sharma and Keegan Bundy finished third.

First year DJ Hwang swam a season best in both of his events, posting a time of 4:38.07 in the 500 free and 9:28.39 in the 1000 free.

Senior Almog Olshtein and first year Keegan Bundy finished second and third in the 50 free with season-best times of 21.07 and 21.11, respectively.

In the 200 free, first year Peter Lewczyk finished in 1:43.72, his best time on the season. He was also a part of the 400 relay team with Will Hofstadter , Keegan Bundy and Ryan Tate that took second.

Tate also added two individual second-place finishes for the #B1GCats, coming in just after the leader in the 100 free and 100 fly.

In the 100 breast, junior Thanas Kountroubis posted a time of 57.70, a season-high. First year Lyon Zhang also posted a season-best in the event, finishing in 58.98.

Juniors Arjun Sharma and Tyler Lis also posted top times for the season. Sharma finished the 200 fly with a time of 1:57.55, and Lis completed the 200 IM in 1:55.52, good enough for second place.

The ‘Cats return to action tomorrow at 10 a.m. in the Norris Aquatics Center against Georgia Tech.

PRESS RELEASE – NORTHWESTERN WOMEN:

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Northwestern women’s swimming and diving team picked up five individual first-place finishes and set a better standard in eight events in its season opener versus No. 4 Georgia Friday afternoon inside the Norris Aquatics Center.

The Wildcats fell to the fourth-ranked Bulldogs, 167-126, and will be back in action on Saturday at 10 a.m. versus Georgia Tech.

The ‘Cats’ 200-medley relay team of first years Calypso Sheridan , Sophie Angus , Ilektra Lebl and senior Mary Warren got things rolling with a second-place finish, touching the wall in 1:43.24.

Angus, competing in her first collegiate meet, picked up the Wildcats’ first win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.81. Angus’ mark was one of the eight events the Wildcats set a better standard in compared to their season-opening meet a year ago.

Warren and fellow senior Anna Keane picked up back-to-back wins in the 50 free and 100 free. Warren topped reigning Southeast Conference swimmer of the week Kylie Stewart by .13 seconds in the 50 free, while Keane swam the fastest 100-free time she has ever posted in a dual meet at 51.47.

Sheridan picked up the Wildcats’ fourth win of the night in the 200 breaststroke in commanding fashion, finishing over four seconds in front of the closest competitor.

Reigning platform national champion Olivia Rosendahl picked up right where she left off last season, finishing first in the 1-meter springboard with a 300.30 and second in the 3-meter with a 312.30. Junior diver Eryn Scannell finished just four points shy of her career best in the 3-meter to finish fourth.