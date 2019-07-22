USA and Australia Tied Atop Medal Table After Day 2

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following day 2 of the 2019 FINA World Championships, the USA and Australia are now tied for the top spot of the medal table. Caeleb Dressel earned another gold for the USA on day 2, setting an American Record in the 50 fly. That was the only medal of the day for the Americans, while Australia earned a bronze in the 100 fly thanks to Emma McKeon.

Australia is once again far-surpassing their medal place from most recent editions of the World Championships. They’ve already doubled their medals total from the 2017 World Championships, and are halfway to their total medals count with 8 days to go still.

It isn’t a total surprise – we had the Australians pegged to take 5 golds and 14 total medals, both 2nd to the US – but it is a bit of a relief.

Speaking of the Americans, they are lagging well behind predictions, having only won 2 gold medals through 2 days. Even with no finalists in the men’s 200 free on Tuesday, however, the Americans still have some opportunities: Katie Ledecky remains the far-and-away favorite in the 1500 in spite of losing the 400; Lily King is nose-to-nose with her rival Yulia Efimova in the women’s 100 breaststroke as well. There will also be Americans racing in finals in the men’s and women’s 100 backstrokes, though in both cases they’re in a hole after prelims.

DAY 2 MEDAL TABLE (RANKED BY TOTAL MEDALS):

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 USA 2 2 1 5 1 Australia 2 1 2 5 3 China 1 1 1 3 3 Canada 1 0 2 3 5 Great Britain 1 1 0 2 5 Russia 0 2 0 2 7 Hungary 1 0 0 1 7 Sweden 0 1 0 1 7 Italy 0 0 1 1 7 Brazil 0 0 1 1

Great Britain, Sweden, Brazil, and Hungary made their way onto the medal table today. Adam Peaty (GBR) and Katinka Hosszu (HUN) won golds for their countries in their respective events. Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden picked up a silver in the 100 fly as she was upset by Canada’s Maggie MacNeil. Brazil’s 39-year-old Nicholas Santos brought home the bronze for the Brazilians in the 50 fly.

China and Canada are tied for 3rd with 3 medals each. China got a silver medal from Ye Shiwen in the 200 IM and a bronze medal from Yan Zibei in the 100 breast. Canada’s MacNeil picked up the 100 fly gold while Sydney Pickrem earned 200 IM bronze.

The China vs. Australia rivalry will take center stage again on Day 3 in the finals, when Australia’s Clyde Lewis battles China’s Sun Yang for top bidding in the men’s 200 free.