UNLV Rebels Travel To Utah For A Pair Of Dual Meets

Courtesy: UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will travel to Utah for a pair of weekend dual meets. The Rebels will compete at Utah on Friday, Nov. 1 at Ute Natatorium at 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MT and against BYU at noon PT/1 p.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Richards Building Pool.

Fans can follow the action for both meets via the MeetMobile app. Results will be posted on UNLVRebels.com after the meets.

LAST TIME OUT: In a home-opening sweep against Simon Fraser, the Rebels collected a staggering 45 individual victories against the Red Leafs. The men’s group gathered in 19 wins, which included three victories from Kiril Stepanov (50 free, 100 free and 200 free) and Emil Perez (50 fly, 50 free and 100 fly), while five other men’s swimmers collected two individual wins.

The women’s group collected 18 victories, with multiple first-place performances from Erika Carlson (400 free, 100 free and 200 IM) and Heather Gardner (100 breast, 50 free and 50 breast). Additionally, three other Scarlet & Gray women swimmers collected two victories.

UNLV INDIVIDUALS AMONG THE NATION’S BEST: The Scarlet & Gray has multiple individual marks that rank among the top-30 fastest on the NCAA top-times chart this season. Daniel Nicusan currently ranks sixth in the 100 breast (52.22) and 25th in the 200 IM (1:46.94) and Adnan Beji ranks 29th in the 100 breast (53.68).

REBELS IN THE NATIONAL POLLS: UNLV men’s swimming and diving appeared among the teams receiving votes in the 2024 Preseason College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division I Top-25 poll. Out of 30 teams that received votes, the Rebel men’s squad ranks 26th on that list with 12 points.