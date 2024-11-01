Q&A with SwimTrek: From Fun Challenge to Global Swim for Ocean Conservation – SwimTrek 60k

Courtesy of SwimTrek, a SwimSwam partner.

Every swimming organization or company aims to make the sport more accessible to all, fostering a vibrant swim community. When this effort also supports ocean conservation, it’s a win-win!

SwimSwam spoke with SwimTrek, the leaders in swim adventure holidays, as they get ready to launch their 5th annual virtual SwimTrek 60k Swim. With ambitious plans for over 1,000 swimmers to take part, we were keen to find out how it has evolved into a global event that not only promotes fitness but also supports environmental sustainability.

Q: How did the SwimTrek 60k Swim begin?

A: The SwimTrek 60k Swim started in 2019 as a way to keep our community active during the winter months. We realized that many of our swimmers loved the idea of challenging themselves, but weren’t always able to travel to our swim adventure destinations. The 60k Swim was designed to be a fun, low-pressure way to keep swimmers engaged, whether they were swimming solo or as part of a team. The idea was simple: swim 60 kilometers over the course of the month and stay connected with the SwimTrek community. What started as a small, fun challenge quickly grew as more swimmers got involved and realized that it could be used as a platform to raise awareness for ocean conservation.

Q: How does the SwimTrek 60k Swim integrate fitness with ocean conservation?

A: While the event is about encouraging swimmers to stay active and complete their 60 kilometers, we wanted to take it a step further by integrating ocean conservation. Over the years, we’ve partnered with organizations like 1% for the Planet and Sea Trees to help fund marine ecosystem restoration efforts. For every swimmer who registers, we contribute to planting vital marine plants—like seagrasses and mangroves—that help combat climate change and protect marine life. The idea is that every kilometer swum has a purpose beyond personal fitness—it’s contributing to the long-term health of our oceans.

Q: How does the SwimTrek 60k Swim foster a global sense of community?

A: One of the best parts about the virtual format is that it removes barriers. Swimmers can participate from anywhere—whether they’re in a pool, a lake, or the ocean. They can swim the 60 kilometers however they like, at their own pace, over the course of November. We wanted to make it as accessible as possible, which is why we don’t have an entry fee. This way, anyone who wants to take part, no matter where they live or what facilities they have access to, can join in and make a difference. It’s not just for experienced swimmers; it’s for anyone who loves swimming and wants to contribute to ocean health.

A: The virtual format encourages connections among participants around the world. Swimmers share their progress on social media using the hashtag #SwimTrek60k, creating a vibrant global community. It’s inspiring to see swimmers supporting each other, sharing tips, and celebrating milestones, which amplifies the message of ocean conservation and unites people passionate about the cause.

Q: How can swimmers interested in joining the SwimTrek 60k Swim get involved?

A: We welcome all swimmers to join us! Registration is open on our website. Whether swimming solo or as part of a team, swimmers of all abilities are encouraged to participate. This year, we aim to engage thousands of swimmers worldwide to make a real difference for ocean conservation. For more details and to register, visit SwimTrek 60k Registration.

About SwimTrek

SwimTrek is the world’s leading provider of swim adventure experiences, offering small group guided swimming holidays in over 50 of the best locations around the globe. With a focus on community, conservation, and adventure, SwimTrek is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences that inspire a love for swimming and the natural environment.

