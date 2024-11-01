USA Women’s National Team Announces Roster For Pan Am Aquatics Championship

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – October 30 – USA Water Polo Women’s National Team Head Coach Adam Krikorian has announced the athletes and staff set to represent Team USA at the Pan Am Sports Water Polo Championship set for November 20-25 in Ibague, Colombia. The event is a qualifier for the 2025 World Aquatics World Championship in Singapore with the top two finishers earning a spot next summer. Olympic Gold Medalist Amanda Longan leads the team into action joined by fellow Paris Olympians Emily Ausmus , Jovana Sekulic and Tara Prentice plus Emma Lineback who trained with the team in the run-up to the Summer Olympics. The rest of squad features a host of rising talent including athletes with high level international and collegiate experience.

Assistant Coach Molly Cahill will serve as Head Coach in Ibague, joined by Hall of Famer Brenda Villa as Assistant Coach. Larnie Boquiren reprises her role as Sports Medicine Manager with Ally Beck as manager.

Details on live stats and streaming will be shared as soon as they are available.

Pan Am Sports Water Polo Championship Schedule (subject to change)

November 20 vs Argentina 8:30am pt

November 21 vs Mexico 12:30pm pt

November 22 vs Colombia 10:00am pt

November 23 vs Brazil 7:00am pt

November 24 vs Venezuela 7:00am pt

November 25 – Final

USA Water Polo Women’s National Team Roster – Pan Am Sports Water Polo Championship

Allison Cohen (Orange, CA/Orange Lutheran HS/SET)

Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/NYAC)

Anna Pearson (Irvine, CA/UCLA/SET)

Ava Stryker (Santa Barbara, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

Charlotte Raisin (Santa Barbara, CA/San Marcos HS/Santa Barbara 805)

Emily Ausmus (Riverside, CA/USC/NYAC)

Emma Lineback (Laguna Beach, CA/UCLA/SET)

Jovana Sekulic (Haverford, PA & Belgrade, Serbia/Princeton/NYAC)

Julia Bonaguidi (La Jolla, CA/California/San Diego Shores)

Lauren Steele (Old Greenwich, CT/UCLA/Lamorinda)

Lucy Halland-Ford (Santa Barbara, CA/San Marcos HS/Santa Barbara 805)

Quinn Healy (Capitola, CA/Stanford/Stanford WPF)

Rachel Gazzaniga (North Tustin, CA/USC/SOCAL)

Rosalie Hassett (Orinda, CA/Miramonte HS/Diablo Alliance Water Polo)

Tara Prentice (Temecula, CA/UC Irvine/NYAC)