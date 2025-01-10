University of Houston Announce Spring Sport Broadcast Enhancements

Courtesy: Houston Athletics

HOUSTON – University of Houston Athletics has announced broadcasting enhancements for its spring sports schedule, featuring customized court-viewing options for Houston Tennis to deliver improved fan experience and expanded access.

Houston Tennis’s 10 spring matches will be streamed through PlaySight, offering fans the ability to watch any court of their choosing. This enhancement allows for a more personalized viewing experience and continues to be free for all fans. The new-look broadcasts begin Sunday, Jan. 19, when the Cougars host North Texas.

For the first time, Houston’s Swimming & Diving and Track and Field meets will be streamed live on Houston Athletics’ Official YouTube page with internal productions by Cougar Productions, allowing for greater assurance over quality while providing an opportunity to expand capabilities of each stream, including the addition of more cameras and graphics over time.

This change also creates valuable hands-on opportunities for the University of Houston’s student production crew, who will take on prominent roles in these streams. Fans can look forward to a seamless and professional viewing experience while supporting the Cougars.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our viewing experience for fans,” Houston Assistant Athletics Director for Cougar Productions Jon McAfoos said. “With our new PlaySight partnership, as well as expanded coverage for Swimming & Diving and Track and Field, we’re able to provide our fans with more access and control over how they experience our sports. These upgrades will not only elevate our broadcasts but also create invaluable hands-on opportunities for our student production crew, giving them real-world experience in a professional setting.”

Houston Track and Field opens its indoor season on Friday inside Yeoman Fieldhouse with the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational. Field events begin at 11 a.m. and running events get underway at 1:30 p.m. To watch the live stream, click here. Houston Swimming & Diving hosts Kansas at 11 a.m. inside the CRWC Natatorium. To watch, click here.

As part of the Big 12 Conference’s agreement with ESPN, fans will once again be able to catch all 28 Houston Baseball home games and all 24 Houston Softball home contests on ESPN+. Cougar Softball hosts St. John’s in its season opener on Friday, Feb. 7, and UH Baseball begins its season at home against Minnesota on Friday, Feb. 14. Houston Football’s Red-White Spring Game will also be broadcast on ESPN+ for a second consecutive year with date, location and additional information to follow.