The State of Virginia Coaches From Champion’s Mojo

When you think of powerhouse swimming states, California, Florida, or Texas might spring to mind—places with year-round sunshine, vast populations, and thriving swim programs. But Virginia has been quietly making waves as a swimming stronghold, thanks to its legacy of exceptional coaching at the USA Swimming club level.

Virginia’s influence isn’t just in producing top-tier swimmers; it’s in cultivating an environment where dedication, innovation, and mentorship thrive. From the grassroots to the Olympic stage, Virginia coaches have built programs that inspire and deliver results.

To hear great insights below are five captivating podcast interviews with a few of the top Virginia coaches who have shaped swimmers’ lives and elevated the sport (by no means an exhaustive list). These episodes delve into the minds and methods of coaches responsible for training Olympians, building thriving communities, and fostering a love for swimming that transcends the pool deck. Whether you’re a coach, swimmer, or just a fan of excellence, these conversations are packed with insights, strategies, and inspiration.

Featured Episodes

1. Gary Taylor – Cavalier Aquatics

Discover how Gary Taylor has propelled Cavalier Aquatics into the national spotlight. From coaching USA National Team standout Thomas Heilman to collaborating with UVA’s elite program led by Todd DeSorbo, Taylor reveals the meticulous planning and innovative techniques behind his team’s success. This episode is a treasure trove of wisdom for anyone curious about what it takes to produce versatile, world-class swimmers.

2. Jonathan Kaplan – SwimRVA and the Rapids Swim Team

Jonathan Kaplan transformed a modest program into a thriving community of over 580 swimmers. Learn how Kaplan blends mentorship, fun, and responsibility to create a culture of excellence. This episode will leave you inspired with actionable insights for building community and unlocking the potential of swimmers of all ages.

3. Dudley Duncan – Quest Swimming, Founder

Dudley Duncan’s approach to swimming marries strategy with joy. From coaching Olympians like Whitney Hedgepeth and Rada Owen to writing The Art of Swimming and the Game of Racing, Duncan, the founder and longtime coach of Quest Swimming, shares a wealth of knowledge. In this episode, he offers strategies for competition, insights on navigating challenges, and advice for fostering a lifelong love of swimming.

4. Mark Kutz – NOVA Aquatics

Mark Kutz has spent decades coaching youth and Masters swimmers to remarkable heights. With stories of guiding beginners to competitive success and coaching Masters world-record holders, Kutz shares tips on endurance, speed, and making the most of every lap. This episode is perfect for anyone eager to unlock their swimming potential.

5. John Flanagan – Nation’s Capital Swim Club

With over 50 years of coaching experience, John Flanagan’s impact on swimming is unparalleled. His stories of perseverance and discipline reveal how swimming shapes lives beyond the pool. Whether coaching young athletes or mentoring Masters swimmers, Flanagan offers a lifetime of lessons on resilience, dedication, and the enduring spirit of the sport.

Virginia’s strength in swimming isn’t just about talent—it’s about the coaches who cultivate it. These five interviews showcase the dedication, creativity, and heart that Virginia’s coaches bring to the pool. Whether you’re a swimmer, coach, or fan of the sport, these episodes offer invaluable insights and a deeper appreciation for the art of coaching.

