This Spring, Give SwimTopia for Leagues a Test Drive and SAVE!

SwimTopia helps summer swim leagues relieve seasonal stress by offering a robust suite of league-specific features. With SwimTopia for leagues (which includes governing bodies like summer swim leagues, high/middle school districts, and year-round LSCs), SwimTopia offers not only a free league website, but also handy league management features when some or all teams in the league use the software.

Welcome to SwimTopia for Leagues!

If 100% of teams are locked into SwimTopia, a league-wide account includes:

Shared meet templates

Shared league waivers

Meet schedule import (which pushes your entire season’s meet schedule to individual teams- with corresponding entry rules and events!)

Organized division standings

League-wide communications/reporting

The data sharing between a linked league/their teams streamlines operations and saves team and league administrators a ton of time, emails, and paper. Further, when all teams in your league/district use SwimTopia, we make the deal even sweeter by waiving the $150 per team upfront cost.

However, all teams do not have to use SwimTopia in order for the league to take advantage of some league management features. SwimTopia offers a free league website to any governing body (regardless of the percentage of teams using SwimTopia’s software) as a centralized information hub to:

Store important information (like league waivers, bylaws, or meet results)

Showcase teams

Organize schedules

Display an organized face for the league to outside parties

NEW: SwimTopia’s League Test Drive

SwimTopia recently introduced an exciting League Test Drive to help leagues gain more insight into features before purchasing. This spring, the Test Drive will be offered through 3/1/25 (when most seasons are already gearing up), giving leagues an opportunity to try a fully fledged League Account (with no commitment to purchase). The sooner leagues start their test drive, the longer they will have to assess before the March 1st cut off date.

The SwimTopia League Test Drive is perfect for leagues who:

Need a little bit more time before deciding on a software switch

Are unsure what all is included in a League Account

Are new to the idea of SwimTopia and unsure what the product looks like

Are enticed by the prospect of getting your first year league-wide at a heavily discounted price

With the test drive, each of the league’s individual teams will receive their own SwimTopia account with the following features:

Registration

Communications

Role management

Volunteer management

Meet entries collection

Team store options

Reporting capabilities (+ so much more!)

The league at large will unlock all the awesome features mentioned previously. All teams are not required to open an individual account to qualify for the test drive nor is a league committed to purchasing. However, should a league decide to go 100% with SwimTopia prior to Mar 1, the deal is sweetened with a 20% discount. For the first year of service, SwimTopia for Leagues will cost just $2.40/unique athlete in the league.

Don’t Miss Our Upcoming League Features Demo Webinar!

On January 13th at 6:00 PM central, SwimTopia invites you to tune in for a League Features demo webinar where the sales team will show off league benefits and the floor is open for questions/discussion. This is a great chance to learn more about what the product looks like, talk about the Test Drive, and see just what makes SwimTopia so unique. Check our “See A Demo” webpage for a list of all upcoming webinars or sign up for the League Benefits date here.

Altogether, there is so much to be excited about when it comes to SwimTopia for Leagues. We look forward to helping you and your league streamline operations in the new year.

SwimTopia, launched in 2011, has become a mainstay in the summer recreational market. Known for its ease-of-use and comprehensive features, SwimTopia has made running swim teams as simple as possible. The features suite includes: registration, communications, team stores, meet and volunteer sign up, and reporting.

SwimTopia’s meet management solution Meet Maestro is included with every SwimTopia account. Meet Maestro makes it easy to create swim meets, edit entries, and seamlessly run meets. With SwimTopia’s mobile app, users can view live results, receive swim reminders and results notifications, and see an overview of their family’s account (with best times, volunteer points, and more).

Find out if SwimTopia is a fit for you! Start a free trial here or sign up for a live demo webinar here.