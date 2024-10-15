Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

University of Florida Adds Tri-Meet To Schedule After Hurricane Cancels Two Meets

by SwimSwam 0

October 15th, 2024 College, News, SEC

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – After having back-to-back dual meets cancelled due to hurricane season, the men’s and women’s swim team will add a tri-meet to their regular-season schedule.

The Gators will travel to Tampa, Fla. on Oct. 25 to swim against the Tampa Spartans and Rollins College. Friday’s meet will begin at 12:30 p.m. inside the Riseman Aquatics Center.

Both programs travel to Charlottesville, VA this Friday, Oct. 18 to compete against Virginia (Men ranked no. 14, Women ranked No. 1). Diving begins at 10 a.m. with swim events starting at 1 p.m. – both being streamed on ACCNX.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!