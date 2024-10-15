University of Florida Adds Tri-Meet To Schedule After Hurricane Cancels Two Meets

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – After having back-to-back dual meets cancelled due to hurricane season, the men’s and women’s swim team will add a tri-meet to their regular-season schedule.

The Gators will travel to Tampa, Fla. on Oct. 25 to swim against the Tampa Spartans and Rollins College. Friday’s meet will begin at 12:30 p.m. inside the Riseman Aquatics Center.

Both programs travel to Charlottesville, VA this Friday, Oct. 18 to compete against Virginia (Men ranked no. 14, Women ranked No. 1). Diving begins at 10 a.m. with swim events starting at 1 p.m. – both being streamed on ACCNX.