Berke Saka, Giulia Carvalho Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the third set of weekly honors for the 2024 swimming & diving season, Georgia Tech’s Berke Saka was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week while Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler and SMU’s Luke Sitz shared Men’s Co-Diver of the Week honors. Miami swept the women’s awards with Giulia Carvalho earning Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Mia Vallée being selected as Women’s Diver of the Week.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Berke Saka, Georgia Tech, Sr., Istanbul, Turkey

Saka earned three first-place individual finishes in Georgia Tech’s season-opening win against No. 19 Florida State. He began the meet with a win in the 100 back (47.07) and the 200 back (1:43.89). Saka closed out the meet with a first-place score of 1:44.65 in the 200 IM to claim his third win of the weekend. All three of Saka’s times were NCAA ‘B’ Cut times.

ACC MEN’S CO-DIVERS OF THE WEEK

Max Fowler, Georgia Tech, So., Fairfax, Virginia

Fowler helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 174.5-125.5 win over No. 19 FSU last weekend. Fowler earned first place in both the 1-meter (334.43) and 3-meter (380.70) dive events.

Luke Sitz, SMU, Fr., Prosper, Texas

In his first collegiate meet, Sitz earned first place in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events. On the 1-meter, Sitz won with a score of 347.20 before recording the winning score of 377.90 on the 3-meter. Sitz’s 1-meter score is the best in the conference.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Giulia Carvalho, Miami, Sr., Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Carvalho was the only swimmer to win three individual events at the SMU Classic. She earned first place in the 50-yard freestyle (22.06), first in the 100-yard butterfly (51.87), and first in the 100-yard freestyle (48.56). Carvalho leads the nation in the 50-yard freestyle, while her 100-yard freestyle time was the second-fastest time in Miami women’s swimming & diving history.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Mia Vallée, Miami, Sixth Year, Quebec, Canada

Vallée has been named the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week for the second time this season. Vallée earned two first-place finishes in the SMU Classic. She earned a score of 343.00 in the 3-meter to take home first place before turning around and earning a score of 303.05 on the 1-meter to secure a sweep for her second straight competition.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College

Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami