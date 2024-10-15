Berke Saka, Giulia Carvalho Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the third set of weekly honors for the 2024 swimming & diving season, Georgia Tech’s Berke Saka was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week while Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler and SMU’s Luke Sitz shared Men’s Co-Diver of the Week honors. Miami swept the women’s awards with Giulia Carvalho earning Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Mia Vallée being selected as Women’s Diver of the Week.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Berke Saka, Georgia Tech, Sr., Istanbul, Turkey
Saka earned three first-place individual finishes in Georgia Tech’s season-opening win against No. 19 Florida State. He began the meet with a win in the 100 back (47.07) and the 200 back (1:43.89). Saka closed out the meet with a first-place score of 1:44.65 in the 200 IM to claim his third win of the weekend. All three of Saka’s times were NCAA ‘B’ Cut times.
ACC MEN’S CO-DIVERS OF THE WEEK
Max Fowler, Georgia Tech, So., Fairfax, Virginia
Fowler helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 174.5-125.5 win over No. 19 FSU last weekend. Fowler earned first place in both the 1-meter (334.43) and 3-meter (380.70) dive events.
Luke Sitz, SMU, Fr., Prosper, Texas
In his first collegiate meet, Sitz earned first place in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events. On the 1-meter, Sitz won with a score of 347.20 before recording the winning score of 377.90 on the 3-meter. Sitz’s 1-meter score is the best in the conference.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Giulia Carvalho, Miami, Sr., Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Carvalho was the only swimmer to win three individual events at the SMU Classic. She earned first place in the 50-yard freestyle (22.06), first in the 100-yard butterfly (51.87), and first in the 100-yard freestyle (48.56). Carvalho leads the nation in the 50-yard freestyle, while her 100-yard freestyle time was the second-fastest time in Miami women’s swimming & diving history.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Mia Vallée, Miami, Sixth Year, Quebec, Canada
Vallée has been named the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week for the second time this season. Vallée earned two first-place finishes in the SMU Classic. She earned a score of 343.00 in the 3-meter to take home first place before turning around and earning a score of 303.05 on the 1-meter to secure a sweep for her second straight competition.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech
Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech
Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami
Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College
Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami