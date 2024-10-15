Freshman Yamato Okadome Rips 1:52.85 200 Breast as Cal Rolls UC San Diego

UC SAN DIEGO vs CAL (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL)

Friday-Saturday, October 11-12, 2024

La Jolla, CA

SCY (Yards)

RESULTS

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Cal – 394 UC San Diego – 167

MEN

Cal – 389 UC San Diego – 167

Cal traveled to La Jolla over the weekend to face off against the UC San Diego Tritons in a two-day combined dual meet. The Golden Bears emerged victorious in both the men’s and women’s team scoring, seeing the men’s team win in a 389-167 decision, while the women’s score was 394-167.

There were a ton of highly encouraging swims out of Cal for this mid-October meet. Perhaps the most exciting swim came from Cal freshman Yamato Okadome, who won the men’s 200 breast by a massive margin, ripping a 1:52.85. Coming to Cal from Japan, for whom he competed at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs and 2023 World Junior Championships, Okadome is competing in yards for the first time this fall. That being said, he holds an LCM personal best of 2:12.19 in the 200 breast. It’s worth noting that fellow Cal freshman Zachary Tan came in 2nd with a 1:59.13.

Okadome also won the men’s 100 breast in 52.02, marking another extremely encouraging swim for the Golden Bears.

Another awesome swim for Cal came from freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh, who won the women’s 100 free in 48.12. That’s a fantastic race out of the freshman, who came to Cal from France. Moluh holds a career best of 54.08 in the LCM 100 free, so it looks like Cal has brought in a heavy-hitter in the women’s sprint events.

Moluh also won the women’s 50 free in 22.16, touching 1st by over a second. On the women’s 200 free relay, she provided a 22.10 split on the 2nd leg, which was Cal’s fastest on the relay. Cal won the event with the team of McKenna Stone (22.97), Moluh (22.10), Isabelle Stadden (22.24), and Femke Hoppenbrouwer (22.95), who combined for a 1:30.26.

Cal junior Matthew Chai looked phenomenal over the weekend. Chai was one of top recruits in the boys’ 2022 class, however, his first couple college seasons didn’t produce career bests. Things started to turn around over the summer, as Chai clocked career bests in the LCM 200 free, 400 free, and 800 free. He’s carried that momentum into the fall, as he put up an excellent 4:18.79 to win the men’s 500 free. That performance comes in a few seconds off Chai’s career best of 4:15.09, which he swam at the CIF State Championship in 2022.

Chai also won the men’s 1650 free in 14:58.22, a great early season time in the event. He holds a career best of 14:45.37, which he swam at the 2021 Winter Junior Championship West. Chai competed in the men’s 200 free as well, taking 4th in 1:37.84.

Cal senior Ziyad Saleem put up a 1:41.99 to win the men’s 200 back. Saleem’s career best of 1:40.64 was swum at the Pac-12 Championships last season. Over the weekend, he was out fast, splitting 49.32 in the 100 back, then came home in 52.67. Saleem also won the men’s 100 back in 47.20.

Cal freshman Nans Mazellier put up another quick 100 free time, winning the men’s 100 free in 43.05. Mazellier touched just ahead of teammate Matthew Jensen, who came in 2nd with a 43.22. Another freshman from France, Mazellier’s swim over the weekend marks his career best in yards.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS