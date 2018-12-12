United States Advances SC World C’ships Medal Table Lead On Day 2

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Live Results (Omega)

The United States broadened its overall medal table lead a bit on day 2, courtesy of gold medal winners Blake Pieroni, Ryan Murphy, Olivia Smoliga, the women’s 4x50m medley relay and mixed 4x50m freestyle relay.

Pieroni snagged gold in the men’s 200m freestyle from an outside lane, while Murphy took China’s Xu Jiayu to the wall, winning by just .03 in the 100m backstroke. Smoliga also did damage in the women’s 100m back, touching ahead of Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu.

Both of the aforementioned relays made their stamp on these championships with American and World Records, continuing the gold trend for the Americans.

Hosszu did get a gold tonight, however, in the form of the 200m fly, where the Hungarian finished just ahead of American Kelsi Dahlia. Dahlia still nabbed an American Record en route to silver.

Just before announcing his retirement, South African Cameron van der Burgh got his nation on the board with the top prize in the men’s 100m breaststroke, while Jamaica scored its first medal of these championships via Alia Atkinson‘s victory in the 50m breast.

We’re still just 2 days into these championships, so we’ll see how the table continues to unfold as action proceeds in Hangzhou.l

2018 FINA World Championships Medal Table After Day 2