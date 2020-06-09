UMass Coach Russ Yarworth Retires, Replaced by Former Assistant Sean Clark

Russ Yarworth, who has led the men’s swimming and diving teams at the University of Massachusetts for the past 41 seasons, has announced that he will be retiring, effective immediately.

The “passing of the stopwatch” comes as UMass has already filled the head coach position, promoting former assistant coach Sean Clark. Clark swam under Yarword from 1989-1993.

Yarworth took over the program in 1979. During his tenure he guided the Minutemen to eight straight New England Championships between 1985 and 1993, capping off the streak by winning the Coach of the Year award in 1993. Following a move to the Atlantic-10 conference, he led the team to 16 conference championships. During his time in the Atlantic-10, he was awarded the Coach of the Year honor a record 14 times in only a 20-year time span.

Between 2000 and 2012, UMass won the conference championship meet 11 times. Under his guidance, the Minutemen were also awarded 5 Atlantic-10 Most Outstanding Performer Awards as well as claiming 90 individual conference championship titles.

As well as coaching the swim team, Yarworth also led the Umass water polo team from 1987-2001. During his time as the head coach, UMass won eight Eastern Championships, made seven NCAA Tournament appearances, and finished third once and fourth twice. In 2007 he was inducted into the Collegiate Water Polo Association Hall of Fame.

Yarworth said in the UMass press release:

“My life has been truly enriched by all the student-athletes I’ve had the opportunity to coach. I can’t say enough about all the coaching colleagues, support staff, and administrators who have made this the best job in the world. I must thank long time women’s swim coach Bob Newcomb and diving coach Mandy Hixon for all the fun times and coaching challenges we’ve faced together. I’d also like to thank Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford for his support of the swimming and diving program and the vision for the future for all of UMass Athletics. I couldn’t be happier to be passing my stopwatches on to my great friend and assistant coach Sean Clark. I know the program will thrive and grow under his leadership. Finally, but certainly not least, I thank my beautiful wife Sue for all the support, patience, and advice during this amazing career and life experience.”

Prior to joining the Minutemen staff, Clark served as the head men’s and woman’s coach at Binghampton in an eight-year stint from 2006-2014. Clark’s staff was awarded the America East Coaching Staff of the Year three times while he was the head coach. He also guided the school and conferences first swimmer to qualify for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Clark has also served a total of eight years as a member of the Minutemen coaching staff, split across three separate stints.

While the UMass head coaching job was quickly filled, multiple head coach positions still remain unfilled in Division I. The biggest position that remains is Northwestern, who’s former head coach Jeremy Kipp recently took over the program at Southern California. Also unannounced so far are the new head coaches at Pepperdine, Westerin Illinois, Cal Poly, Wisconsin – Green Bay, Siena College, and UNC Wilmington