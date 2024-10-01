Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Leanne Smith

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Leanne Smith had a successful performance at her second Paralympic appearance representing the United States in Paris, winning four medals including two gold.

Smith, 36, won her first individual gold in the women’s 100 freestyle S3, clocking 1:28.81 to establish a new Paralympic Record by more than a second. She owns the world record of 1:27.62, set in 2022.

Three days later, Smith won gold in the women’s 50 free S4, breaking the S3 world record in a time of 40.03. Smith jointly held the previous world record of 40.32, having produced that mark in 2022 to match the 2021 standard put up by Italian Arjola Trimi at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Smith added two more medals on the American relays, leading off the mixed 4×50 free relay – 20 pts that finished 2nd to China in a time of 2:18.99, and then anchoring the mixed 4×50 medley relay – 20 pts that also earned silver behind the Chinese team in 2:31.01.

In 2012, Smith was diagnosed with dystonia, a progressive disease that affects all four of her limbs. Just two years ago, she suffered a partially collapsed lung, which involved a lengthy rehab process.

A Massachusetts native, Smith won one medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, earning silver in the women’s 100 free S3.

She is also a 10-time world champion, including claiming seven titles at the 2022 championships in Madeira.

