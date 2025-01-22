UC Santa Barbara Women Edge Out UC Davis, 148-146

UC Santa Barbara vs UC Davis

January 19, 2025

Davis, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: UCSB Athletics

DAVIS, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara Women’s Swim eked out a narrow victory against the UC Davis Aggies. The Gauchos earned 148 points to their opponents 146, to give the team victories in back-to-back meets.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The women took ten events, with a pair of them good for all-time records. Makena Leacox swam to seventh-best in the 100-yard butterfly (54.25). Hazel Derr stamped her name as ninth in the 100-yard backstroke (54.67). She also took the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:59.88.

Samantha Banos earned a trio of victories, nabbing the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.85), 500-yard freestyle (5:00.70), and 200-yard butterfly (2:01.25). Annie Andres went the distance in the 1650-yarder (17:08.59) and Eugenie Lanilis netted first in the 100-yarder to give the Gauchos a freestyle sweep (50.67). Coming off a strong performance yesterday, Ashley Ray won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.86) and swam second on the winning 200-yard medley relay team (with Derr, Leacox, and Zuckerman: 1:40.71).

UP NEXT

The Gauchos conclude the regular season with the UC Santa Barbara Invite which will span from Friday, Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 1.

Courtesy: UC Davis Athletics

DAVIS, Calif. – In a nail-biting meet between the UC schools, Davis fell to Santa Barbara; just shy of the win by two points. Despite this, the Aggies had an incredible day of performances and multiple personal bests recorded across the board.

Following yesterday’s powerful win against Cal Poly and an emotional senior sendoff, the Ags were charged up to take on another conference opponent.

“We knew this was going to be a very close meet with UCSB,” reflects head coach Matt Macedo . “While we wish we could have come away with a win, the staff was very pleased with how the team performed today, especially after the 1st diving break.’

‘We had a strong weekend and look forward to Fresno on Friday and finishing our dual meet season Saturday in Stockton.”

The energy was electric in the stands and on deck, which carried into some incredibly notable performances on the day.

Sophomore Elsie Luisetti raced two personal bests to secure second place in the 200 yard freestyle and doubled her placing in the 500 free with a speedy 5:01.04, close to breaking the five-minute threshold.

Senior Katie McLain ‘s 50 freestyle performance set her name in stone in the Schaal Aquatics Center recordbooks as well, her first place finish of 23.12 seconds just behind Naomi Boegholm’s 23.10 performance.

Sophomore Brynn Graham made an incredible improvement to her time in the 200 yard backstroke in today’s meet as well. Just two months since her original personal best, Graham has improved her time in the event by three seconds; going 2:00.96 today.

Senior Sam Rhodes had an amazing comeback in the 200 yard breaststroke as well, pulling off the Aggie win in the event with her strong showing in the backend of the race.

Closing out the day on an incredibly positive note, the 400 freestyle relay squad made up of Katie McLain , Sophi Mackay, ‘Ala Wong, and Christy Douglas swam a 3:23.23 to secure first and to make the meet an incredibly close call. This performance also secured the first spot in the Schaal pool recordbooks, wiping the first place set in 2016 by two seconds.

UP NEXT: The Aggies will host one last time for the 2025 season, where they will face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday, January 24th at 2:00 PM.