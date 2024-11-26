U.S. Masters Swimming Announces 2026 & 2027 Pool National Championships

Courtesy: Daniel Paulling / U.S. Masters Swimming

SARASOTA, Fla. — U.S. Masters Swimming on Thursday announced locations and dates for its 2026 and 2027 Spring National Championships and its 2026 Summer National Championship.

The 2026 USMS Spring National Championship will take place April 30–May 3, 2026, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the 2026 USMS Summer National Championship will be Aug. 5–9, 2026, at the North Natomas Aquatics Complex in Sacramento, California. The 2027 USMS Spring National Championship will follow April 29–May 2, 2027, at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, California.

“We’re always looking to provide our members unique experiences and top-notch amenities when they’re competing in one of our national championships,” USMS CEO Dawson Hughes says. “We’ve built strong relationships with our local partners and believe they’ll deliver exceptional hospitality and competitive experiences for our swimmers and their families.”

Details about the 2027 Summer National Championship will be announced when finalized.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center will host its fourth short course national championship, a meet that figures to draw more than 1,800 swimmers. The $19 million facility has hosted the Toyota U.S. Open, NCAA championships, and many other major meets.

“Greensboro, North Carolina, is a sports destination city, and we’re excited to show USMS members why,” says David Hoover, Greensboro Aquatic Center’s manager. “Swimmers can enjoy the history and culture of our city while they’re competing in a state-of-the-art facility.”

The North Natomas Aquatics Complex opened two years ago as part of a $40 million complex within the 220-acre North Natomas Regional Park. The facility is 5 miles from downtown Sacramento and close to destinations such as Lake Tahoe, San Francisco, and Yosemite National Park. More than 1,200 swimmers are expected to compete.

This will be USMS’s first pool national championship in Northern California since Spring Nationals in Santa Clara in 2014 and USMS’s first long course national championship in Northern California since being in Santa Clara in 1980.

“Sacramento is proud to host the 2026 USMS Summer Nationals,” says Lisa Kaplan, council member for the City of Sacramento. “This swim meet will serve as a platform to showcase the vibrant community of North Natomas, highlighting its unique culture, hospitality, and commitment to city pride. August is the perfect time to enjoy the sun and all that the city has to offer. We invite swimmers to join us for the competition and stay to explore our region.”

The William Woollett Jr. Aquatic Center drew a record-breaking 2,474 entries in 2023. The facility is working to add a third 50-meter pool in time for the meet and has hosted many elite competitions, including the TYR Pro Series and the U.S. National Championship at which Katie Ledecky set a world record in the 400 freestyle.

“We’re planning for another record-breaking Spring Nationals,” says Cory Hilderbrand, the City of Irvine’s community services manager. “There are so many amazing local attractions, from hiking to the beach, to Disneyland and top-shelf shopping. We’re looking forward to showing off everything Irvine and Southern California has to offer swimmers and their families.”

USMS has previously announced its 2025 Spring National Championship will be April 24–27, 2025, at the Northside ISD Swim Center in San Antonio and its 2025 Summer National Championship will be Aug. 6–10, 2025, at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington.