U.S., Australia Among Four Countries Qualified For All Seven Relays In Tokyo

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – SWIMMING
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Olympic qualification was up for grabs in the relays at the 2019 World Championships, as the top-12 countries in each Olympic event (no mixed freestyle) would automatically book their spot for Tokyo.
The remaining four entries will be made up by the fastest times in the FINA world rankings as of May 31st, 2020. The qualifying window began on March 1st, 2019.
Per FINA:
The twelve (12) highest placed NOCs per relay event at the 18th FINA World Championships 2019 in Gwangju (KOR) shall be qualified for the corresponding relay event at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 based upon the results achieved in the heats.
The remaining four (4) teams per relay event will be the teams with the fastest times in the FINA World Rankings of 31st May 2020 achieved during the qualification period, in the qualifying events approved by FINA, from 1 st March 2019 to 31st May 2020.
QUALIFIED TEAMS
Times below for the top-8 countries in each race are from finals, with the remaining four obviously from the heats. The Dutch mixed medley team was disqualified in the final, but will still qualify for the Olympics by virtue of their prelim swim.
Men’s 4×100 Freestyle
|Place
|Country
|Time
|1
|United States
|3:09.06
|2
|Russia
|3:09.97
|3
|Australia
|3:11.22
|4
|Italy
|3:11.39
|5
|Great Britain
|3:11.81
|6
|Brazil
|3:11.99
|7
|Hungary
|3:12.85
|8
|France
|3:13.34
|9
|Japan
|3:14.16p
|10
|Greece
|3:14.44p
|11
|Germany
|3:14.58p
|12
|Poland
|3:14.78p
Men’s 4×200 Freestyle
|Place
|Country
|Time
|1
|Australia
|7:00.85
|2
|Russia
|7:01.81
|3
|United States
|7:01.98
|4
|Italy
|7:02.01
|5
|Great Britain
|7:02.04
|6
|China
|7:04.74
|7
|Brazil
|7:07.64
|8
|Germany
|7:07.65
|9
|Japan
|7:09.23p
|10
|Israel
|7:11.99p
|11
|Poland
|7:12.01p
|12
|Switzerland
|7:12.08p
Men’s 4×100 Medley
|Place
|Country
|Time
|1
|Great Britain
|3:28.10
|2
|United States
|3:28.45
|3
|Russia
|3:28.81
|4
|Japan
|3:30.35
|5
|Australia
|3:30.42
|6
|Brazil
|3:30.86
|7
|China
|3:31.61
|8
|Germany
|3:32.86
|9
|Belarus
|3:34.56p
|10
|Canada
|3:34.79p
|11
|Lithuania
|3:34.88p
|12
|Hungary
|3:35.11p
Women’s 4×100 Freestyle
|Place
|Country
|Time
|1
|Australia
|3:30.21
|2
|United States
|3:31.02
|3
|Canada
|3:31.78
|4
|Netherlands
|3:35.32
|5
|China
|3:35.83
|6
|Sweden
|3:36.33
|7
|Japan
|3:36.79
|8
|Germany
|3:39.07
|9
|Russia
|3:38.94p
|10
|Hong Kong
|3:40.40p
|11
|Czech Republic
|3:40.78p
|12
|Poland
|3:41.01p
Women’s 4×200 Freestyle
|Place
|Country
|Time
|1
|Australia
|7:41.50
|2
|United States
|7:41.87
|3
|Canada
|7:44.35
|4
|China
|7:46.22
|5
|Russia
|7:48.25
|6
|Hungary
|7:54.57
|7
|Germany
|7:55.63
|8
|Japan
|7:56.31
|9
|Poland
|8:01.70p
|10
|New Zealand
|8:03.28p
|11
|Hong Kong
|8:04.98p
|12
|Republic of Korea
|8:08.38p
Women’s 4×100 Medley
|Place
|Country
|Time
|1
|United States
|3:50.40
|2
|Australia
|3:53.42
|3
|Canada
|3:53.58
|4
|Italy
|3:56.50
|5
|China
|3:57.11
|6
|Japan
|3:58.14
|7
|Sweden
|3:58.39
|8
|Great Britain
|3:59.38
|9
|Germany
|4:00.91p
|10
|Netherlands
|4:01.42p
|11
|Switzerland
|4:01.85p
|12
|Russia
|4:02.26p
Mixed 4×100 Medley
|Place
|Country
|Time
|1
|Australia
|3:39.08
|2
|United States
|3:39.10
|3
|Great Britain
|3:40.68
|4
|Russia
|3:40.78
|5
|Canada
|3:43.06
|6
|Italy
|3:43.27
|7
|Germany
|3:45.07
|8
|Netherlands
|DSQ (3:44.67p)
|9
|Belarus
|3:45.88p
|10
|Israel
|3:48.06p
|11
|Poland
|3:48.21p
|12
|Hungary
|3:48.44p
A total of four countries have qualified in all seven relays:
- Australia
- United States
- Russia
- Germany
Additionally, also qualifying for all the men’s events was:
- Great Britain
- Brazil
- Japan
Qualifying for all of the women’s:
- Canada
- China
- Japan
