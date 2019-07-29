U.S., Australia Among Four Countries Qualified For All Seven Relays In Tokyo

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – SWIMMING

Olympic qualification was up for grabs in the relays at the 2019 World Championships, as the top-12 countries in each Olympic event (no mixed freestyle) would automatically book their spot for Tokyo.

The remaining four entries will be made up by the fastest times in the FINA world rankings as of May 31st, 2020. The qualifying window began on March 1st, 2019.

Per FINA:

The twelve (12) highest placed NOCs per relay event at the 18th FINA World Championships 2019 in Gwangju (KOR) shall be qualified for the corresponding relay event at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 based upon the results achieved in the heats. The remaining four (4) teams per relay event will be the teams with the fastest times in the FINA World Rankings of 31st May 2020 achieved during the qualification period, in the qualifying events approved by FINA, from 1 st March 2019 to 31st May 2020.

QUALIFIED TEAMS

Times below for the top-8 countries in each race are from finals, with the remaining four obviously from the heats. The Dutch mixed medley team was disqualified in the final, but will still qualify for the Olympics by virtue of their prelim swim.

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle

Place Country Time 1 United States 3:09.06 2 Russia 3:09.97 3 Australia 3:11.22 4 Italy 3:11.39 5 Great Britain 3:11.81 6 Brazil 3:11.99 7 Hungary 3:12.85 8 France 3:13.34 9 Japan 3:14.16p 10 Greece 3:14.44p 11 Germany 3:14.58p 12 Poland 3:14.78p

Men’s 4×200 Freestyle

Place Country Time 1 Australia 7:00.85 2 Russia 7:01.81 3 United States 7:01.98 4 Italy 7:02.01 5 Great Britain 7:02.04 6 China 7:04.74 7 Brazil 7:07.64 8 Germany 7:07.65 9 Japan 7:09.23p 10 Israel 7:11.99p 11 Poland 7:12.01p 12 Switzerland 7:12.08p

Men’s 4×100 Medley

Place Country Time 1 Great Britain 3:28.10 2 United States 3:28.45 3 Russia 3:28.81 4 Japan 3:30.35 5 Australia 3:30.42 6 Brazil 3:30.86 7 China 3:31.61 8 Germany 3:32.86 9 Belarus 3:34.56p 10 Canada 3:34.79p 11 Lithuania 3:34.88p 12 Hungary 3:35.11p

Women’s 4×100 Freestyle

Place Country Time 1 Australia 3:30.21 2 United States 3:31.02 3 Canada 3:31.78 4 Netherlands 3:35.32 5 China 3:35.83 6 Sweden 3:36.33 7 Japan 3:36.79 8 Germany 3:39.07 9 Russia 3:38.94p 10 Hong Kong 3:40.40p 11 Czech Republic 3:40.78p 12 Poland 3:41.01p

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle

Place Country Time 1 Australia 7:41.50 2 United States 7:41.87 3 Canada 7:44.35 4 China 7:46.22 5 Russia 7:48.25 6 Hungary 7:54.57 7 Germany 7:55.63 8 Japan 7:56.31 9 Poland 8:01.70p 10 New Zealand 8:03.28p 11 Hong Kong 8:04.98p 12 Republic of Korea 8:08.38p

Women’s 4×100 Medley

Place Country Time 1 United States 3:50.40 2 Australia 3:53.42 3 Canada 3:53.58 4 Italy 3:56.50 5 China 3:57.11 6 Japan 3:58.14 7 Sweden 3:58.39 8 Great Britain 3:59.38 9 Germany 4:00.91p 10 Netherlands 4:01.42p 11 Switzerland 4:01.85p 12 Russia 4:02.26p

Mixed 4×100 Medley

Place Country Time 1 Australia 3:39.08 2 United States 3:39.10 3 Great Britain 3:40.68 4 Russia 3:40.78 5 Canada 3:43.06 6 Italy 3:43.27 7 Germany 3:45.07 8 Netherlands DSQ (3:44.67p) 9 Belarus 3:45.88p 10 Israel 3:48.06p 11 Poland 3:48.21p 12 Hungary 3:48.44p

A total of four countries have qualified in all seven relays:

Australia

United States

Russia

Germany

Additionally, also qualifying for all the men’s events was:

Great Britain

Brazil

Japan

Qualifying for all of the women’s: