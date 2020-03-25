Two-Time State Champion Diver Josiah Fick Stays In State With Minnesota Commit

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Josiah Fick, a senior at Stillwater Area High School and a member of Minnesota Diving Academy, had made his commitment to dive for the University of Minnesota in the fall of 2020. Fick won the Minnesota AA High School State Championship meet as a senior this year and as a junior last year.

Top Scores:

6 dive – 372.05

11 dive – 545.10

Last year, at the USA Diving Zone D Championships, Fick finished 24th on 3-meter and 25th on 1-meter in the 16-18 Junior Olympics age group. Fick is a springboard specialist.

Fick will join a Golden Gophers’ team that has a storied diving program, their diving coach, Wenbo Chen, has been named Big Ten Diving Coach of the year five times and was a member of the diving coach staff at both the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. At the 2020 Big Ten Conference Championships, freshman Jake Butler medaled in both the 1M and 3M springboard events.

