Two-Time North Carolina State Champion Madison Bowen Announces Commitment to Marshall

Mid-distance freestyler Madison Bowen has committed to join the herd at Marshall University for the fall of 2025.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Marshall University. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for the endless support and encouragement that has been shown to me throughout this journey. Thanks be to God, and go Herd ! 🦬💚🤘#WeAreMarshall”

Hailing from Emerald Isle, North Carolina, Bowen is currently a senior at Croatan High School, where she is the reigning North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 3A State Champion in both the 200 and 500 freestyle. At that meet, she posted a time of 1:53.66 in the 200 free and a personal best of 5:03.37 in the 500, becoming one of only 2 swimmers at the competition to win state titles in multiple individual events.

At the club level, Bowen represents East Carolina Aquatics, where she holds a USA Swimming Futures cut in the 200 freestyle with her best time of 1:52.23.

Best Times (SCY):

200 free – 1:52.23

500 free – 5:03.37

1000 free – 10:41.33

50 free – 24.51

100 free – 53.82

100 fly – 58.18

200 fly – 2:06.65

In her strongest event, the 200 freestyle, Bowen should have an immediate impact both on relays and in the individual event when she arrives at Marshall. Last season, her best time would have ranked her 4th on the roster, slotting her in for the 800 freestyle relay. In addition, this season, she would hold the 2nd-fastest time on Marshall’s roster, only behind sophomore Molly Warner (1:52.16).

Bowen’s time in the 500 freestyle would have also ranked her 4th on the roster last season. With Marshall only having 5 swimmers in the event last season and 6 so far this season, the team could use some additional depth in that area that Bowen could provide. For her third event, Bowen could look to the 100 or 1000 freestyle in the dual meet format, holding strong times in both distances. However, her 200 butterfly also presents a potential opportunity as she recently posted a best time of 2:06.65 in the event that would rank her 4th on Marshall’s roster this season.

Marshall competes in the NCAA Division I Sun Belt Conference. At the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Championships, the Marshall women placed 2nd out of 4 teams, totaling 779.5 points. That performance included individual victories in the 500 and 1650 freestyle from senior Eszter Labán. This season, Labán will be looking to defend her titles as she utilizes her COVID 5th-year. However, the team will be looking to fill some gaps next season in those events, which could make Bowen a very valuable addition to the roster.

With her commitment, Bowen will join Sam Sowers, Sadie Rogers, Karley Wolfgram, and Elyse Wood in Marshall’s class of 2029.

