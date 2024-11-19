Multi-Time Colorado 3A State Champion Riley Mills Commits to William & Mary

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprinter Riley Mills has announced that she will be joining the tribe at William & Mary beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I chose W&M because of their strong family-like dynamic. I knew when I first got to campus that it was home. The team welcomed me with open arms and day one made me feel as though I was a part of the tribe. The coaching staff is a tight-knit and powerful group who make their swimmers better in and out of the water. The swimmers not only strive to be their best in the pool, but shoot for excellence in the classroom. Every single individual brings something valuable to the team and they are recognized. I cannot wait to call W&M my home, team, and family.”

Mills, hailing from Denver, Colorado is currently a senior at St. Mary’s Academy. Earlier this year, she helped St. Mary’s claim the Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) Girls 3A State Championship title, contributing individual victories in both the 100 butterfly (55.70) and 50 freestyle (23.74) en route to scoring a perfect 48 points. At that competition, she also was a member of St. Mary’s winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays, playing a pivotal role in her school’s victory.

At the club level, Mills represents the University of Denver Hilltoppers, where she holds USA Swimming Futures cuts in both the SCY and LCM editions of the 100 butterfly and the 50 freestyle. A proud member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, Mills was also selected to participate in USA Swimming’s 2023 National Diversity Select Camp alongside some of the top swimmers in the country.

Best Times (SCY):

100 butterfly: 55.70

50 freestyle: 23.69

100 freestyle: 52.74

200 freestyle: 1:54.69

With her times in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle, Mills will be right in the mix when she arrives at William & Mary. In the 100 butterfly, her best time of 55.70 would rank her 4th on the roster this season. The Tribe currently have one of the best 100 butterfliers across all of the Division I mid-majors in freshman Lindsay Juhlin, so Mills will have ample opportunity to train with top performers. In addition, Mills’ time in the 50 freestyle would rank her 3rd on the roster at William & Mary this season, making her a valuable addition to the 200 freestyle relay as well. For her third event, Mills could target the 100 freestyle, giving her even more relay potential in the 400 free and 400 medley down the road.

At the 2024 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championships, the Tribe women finished 3rd with a total of 1107 points. Despite loosing many top recruits when the team was cut and then later reinstated back in 2020, the program has bounced-back in recent years. At the 2024 Championships, junior Ellie Scherer won 3 events to lead the Tribe women, with the women’s 400 medley relay also taking home a gold medal.

With her commitment, Mills is set to join Sammy Randell, Abby Emrich, Haley Lehman, Charlie Scogna, and Sara Wells in William & Mary’s class of 2028.

