Torri Huske Swims 25.38 50 Fly, Breaks American Record

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the semifinals of the women’s 50 fly at the 2022 World Championships, Torri Huske swam a time of 25.38 to break the American record. She takes a tenth of a second off Kelsi Dahlia‘s old mark of 25.48 from the 2017 World Championships, and 0.3 seconds off her old best time of 25.68. She heads into finals as the second seed behind world record holder Sarah Sjostrom.

Top 5 American Performers, Women’s 50 Fly:

Torri Huske – 25.38 (2022) Kelsi Dahlia – 25.48 (2017) Claire Curzan – 25.49 (2022) Dara Torres – 25.50 (2009) Dana Vollmer – 25.80 (2012)

Huske’s American record comes just around an hour after she took bronze in the 100 free, swimming a best time of 52.92. She was 0.04 seconds faster than 52.96 she swam leading off the women’s 4×100 free relay, which made her the third-fastest U.S. performer of all-time in the 100 free behind Simone Manuel and Mallory Comerford.

The bronze medal Huske earned in the 100 free made her the first person at this World Championships to earn four medals. She currently has 100 fly gold, 4×100 mixed medley relay gold, 100 free bronze, and 4×100 free relay bronze. She has a chance to earn at least three more medals in the mixed free relay, the women’s 4×100 medley relay, and the individual 50 free.

The 50 fly was Huske’s second national record set this meet, as on Sunday, she swam a time of 55.64 to break her own American record in the 100 fly en route to winning her first World title. It is also the fourth American record that was set in this meet overall, as alongside Huske’s two records, Nic Fink broke the American Record in the men’s 50 breast and Bobby Finke did so in the men’s 800 free.