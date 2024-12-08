Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Top-Seeded 50 Freestyler Ben Proud Withdraws from World SC Championships

Comments: 7

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

British sprinter Ben Proud, the top seed in the 50 free for this week’s Short Course World Championships, has withdrawn from the meet. That leaves the meet with none of the top six finishers in the 50 free from the Olympic Games in attendance.

Proud joins a parade of high-profile swimmers who originally registered for this meet but have since withdrawn. That includes other individual Olympic medalists like Torri Huske of the USA, Kaylee McKeown of Australia, and Leon Marchand of France, all citing various versions of the Olympic hangover and needing to focus on training/mental recovery.

Proud won an Olympic silver medal behind Australian Cam McEvoy in the 50 free at the Olympics.

Rank Lane Swimmer Nation Time Notes
1st place, gold medalist(s) 5 Cameron McEvoy  Australia 21.25
2nd place, silver medalist(s) 4 Ben Proud  Great Britain 21.30
3rd place, bronze medalist(s) 1 Florent Manaudou  France 21.56
4 8 Josh Liendo  Canada 21.58 NCAA
5 7 Kristian Gkolomeev  Greece 21.59
6 2 Caeleb Dressel  United States 21.61
7 3 Leonardo Deplano  Italy 21.62
8 6 Jordan Crooks  Cayman Islands 21.64 NCAA

Proud was the World Short Course Champion in the 50 free in 2021 and the runner-up in the last edition in 2022. The defending champion is Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands, who is still entered in this meet.

Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo is the new top seed, followed by South Korea’s Ji Yuchan and Australia’s Isaac Cooper.

Proud was also entered in the 50 fly.

There is at least $2.1 million in prize money up-for-grabs at the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships.

Snarky
45 minutes ago

You gotta show up to win. Someone’s going to make a new name for themselves at this meet!

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Snarky
37 minutes ago

Forreal.

We’ll have a big staff there ready to make these folks stars.

Breezeway
56 minutes ago

At this point, swimming is basically an intramural sport

BigBoiJohnson
59 minutes ago

“Hello. This is my full-time job. But I don’t feel like showing up to the most important work week of the year for my company. See you sometime later!” – Half the ‘professional’ swimmers on the planet

Really embarrassed by (and for) our sport right about now.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  BigBoiJohnson
56 minutes ago

It’s clear that even swimmers don’t like attending swim meets.

The easy way to fix this problem is to start giving coaches prize money. I guarantee that these meets would go from “training obstructions” to “a crucial part of the training cycle” real quick.

Togger
1 hour ago

Just like to take the opportunity to regretfully announce I’m also withdrawing from the SC Worlds.

I mean, I’m a 34 year old desk monkey whose best times were set when Brett Favre was still suiting up, but at this point I figured best to pre-empt the call FINA.

BigBoiJohnson
Reply to  Togger
55 minutes ago

At this rate of withdrawal you might actually have been invited tbh

