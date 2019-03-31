Top 25 Quotes from the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

There are always interesting storylines to follow in the media room at the NCAA championships. This year was all about 2nd chances for 1st times. Among athletes who won their first national title after coming painfully close in previous years were Andrew Seliskar (200 IM, 200 free, 200 Breast), Felix Auboeck (1,650), Vini Lanza (100 fly), Zach Apple (400 medley relay), and John Shebat (200 back).

We also saw a rare re-swim from Cal’s Daniel Carr in the 100 back, and after initially placing 17th when turning onto the backstroke wedge at the 50, he made the A-final by breaking 45 for the first time in his career in the re-swim.