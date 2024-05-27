Top 10 Swims From the 2024 Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine

2024 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

After a lightning-fast weekend of racing in Irvine — a last tune-up for most ahead of Olympic Trials next month — we had to take a crack at a subjective top-10 rankings from the 2024 Speedo Grand Challenge.

10. Leon Marchand – 59.06 100 breast

The 22-year-old French superstar kicked off his weekend with a win in the 100 breaststroke, posting a personal-best 59.06 to take down his own meet record from prelims (1:00.62). On Friday morning, Marchand snuck under the old meet standard of 1:00.63 set by four-time Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima back in 2010.

Before Friday, Marchand’s best time stood at 1:01.02 from the 2023 French Elite Championships. The Longhorn Aquatics pro now ranks 8th in the world this season.

9. Hubert Kos – 1:56.46 200 back

The 21-year-old Hungarian claimed the 200 back crown in 1:56.46, a couple seconds off his best time from his 2023 world title (1:54.14). Although he was half a second off his season-best 1:55.95 from December, Kos still impressed with a time that would have finaled at the last Olympics in Tokyo. The NCAA runner-up also triumphed in the 100 back with a time of 53.81, within a second of his personal-best 53.08 from last month.

8. Simone Manuel – 1:57.03 200 free

Yes, on paper, Manuel’s runner-up finish in Saturday’s 200 free super final was not as fast as training mate Paige Madden‘s victory in 1:57.00. But we learned more from Manuel’s swim as her time of 1:57.03 broke her into the top 30 rankings globally this season, leapfrogging Erin Gemmell as the fourth-fastest American behind Madden (1:57.00), Anna Peplowski (1:56.99), and Katie Ledecky (1:54.97). That makes her a strong contender to qualify for the U.S. women’s 4×200 free relay next month in Indianapolis. Madden, meanwhile, was already the third-fastest American in the 200 free this season.

7. David Johnston – 3:48.06 400 free

Johnston crushed a 15-year-old meet record held by Tunisian Olympic champion Ous Mellouli (3:49.74) with his victory in 3:48.06, barely outdueling The Swim Team training partner Marwan Elkamash (3:48.21) in a tight finish.

It’s an encouraging sign for Johnston ahead of next month’s U.S. Olympic Trials. The 22-year-old owns a season-best 3:46.99 from the 2024 World Championships in February, ranking him 23rd in the world this season and 2nd among Americans behind Kieran Smith (3:46.80).

6. Paige Madden – 4:03.02 400 free

Madden lowered her 400 free meet record from prelims with a personal-best 4:03.02 on Friday night, five seconds clear of Sandpipers 18-year-old Katie Grimes (4:08.21). The 25-year-old University of Virginia graduate shaved almost a second off her previous-best 4:03.98 from the Tokyo 2021 Olympics in 2021, where she ultimately placed 6th in the final (4:06.81).

Before Friday, the meet record stood at 4:07.96 by Jeanne Jackson from way back in 2005.

Madden now ranks 9th in the world in the 400 free this season and 2nd among Americans behind only Katie Ledecky (3:59.44). She also won the 200 free in a season-best 1:57.00, putting her 25th in the world this season and third among Americans behind Anna Peplowski (1:56.99) and Katie Ledecky (1:54.97)

5. Regan Smith – 56.26 100 fly

Smith cruised to a dominant 100 fly victory in a lifetime best of 56.26 on Saturday night, dropping a tenth off her previous-best 56.36 from March. The 22-year-old Longhorn Aquatics standout remains the fifth-fastest performer in the world so far this season behind Gretchen Walsh (56.14), Angelina Kohler (56.11), Zhang Yufei (55.86), and Torri Huske (55.68).

4. Simone Manuel – 53.10 100 free

Manuel erased her own 100 free meet record from prelims (54.08) with a winning time of 53.10 on Sunday night— her fastest since her personal-best 52.04 at the 2019 World Championships.

The 27-year-old Longhorn Aquatics veteran now ranks 11th globally in the 100 free this season and 3rd among American women, just ahead of Gretchen Walsh (53.17) and behind Torri Huske (53.08) and Kate Douglass (52.98). After struggling with overtraining syndrome in the lead-up to Tokyo a few years ago, Manuel is back at the top of her game and in great shape to make her third U.S. Olympic team this summer.

Since her comeback under Bob Bowman, Manuel has steadily dropped her season-best 100 free time down from 54.21 last summer to 53.65 in December to 53.35 in March and 53.25 last month.

3. Gabi Brito – 25.71 50 free

The Beach Cities Swimming 13-year-old placed 3rd in the 50 free on Friday night with a personal-best 25.71. Brito reached the wall behind recent USC graduate Caroline Famous (25.58) and 27-year-old Olympic champion Simone Manuel (24.69), but ahead of recent USC graduate and Ecuadorian Olympian Anicka Delgado (25.81).

Brito became the fastest 13-year-old in the U.S. ever, sitting just ahead of Kate Douglass’s 25.80 from 2015. She’s also tied for the 12th in the U.S. girls’ 13-14 national age group (NAG) rankings, and just .02 seconds shy of the U.S. Olympic Trials cut (25.69).

2. Leon Marchand – 1:55.74 200 IM

Marchand captured the 200 IM on Friday night with a meet record of 1:55.74, the fourth-fastest time of his career and the second-fastest in the world this season behind Wang Shun‘s 1:54.62 from last September. What made the victory so impressive was that it came soon after his lifetime best in the 100 breast (59.06) earlier in the session. The 400 IM world record holder has been as fast as 1:54.82 en route to his second consecutive world title last summer.

Regan Smith – 57.51 100 back

Lots of meet records and lifetime bests were set over the weekend, but only one American was broken courtesy of the red-hot Smith. She lowered her own American standard of 57.57 from the 2019 World Championships while also taking down her U.S. Open record from March (57.64). Smith remains the second-fastest 100 backstroker in the world this season behind only Australian world record holder Kaylee McKeown (57.33 last October).