Sources: SEC Proposes Swim/Dive Roster Limits for Men (22), Women (35) After House Settlement

The SEC discussed potential roster limits for men’s and women’s swimming and diving with coaches on a recent call ahead of spring meetings this week in Destin, Florida, sources tell SwimSwam.

Part of last week’s proposed House v. NCAA settlement, which would send billions in NIL backpay to college athletes while paving the way for schools to share revenue with them, eliminated scholarship caps in favor of roster limits.

Current NCAA rules limit women’s swimming and diving teams to 14 scholarships and men’s programs to 9.9, but there’s no cap on overall roster size. According to sources, the SEC proposed a roster limit of 35 for women and 22 for men.

The proposed limits would appear to impact men’s rosters more than women’s. The average women’s roster last year was about 33 swimmers, with South Carolina boasting the most at 46. Meanwhile, the average men’s roster was about 26 swimmers, with Florida totaling the most at 41.

The roster limit for the SEC Championships is currently 22, while 18 are allowed at the NCAA Championships.

The settlement is not yet final as U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken still needs to approve the terms. College athletes dating back to 2016 are in line to receive almost $2.8 billion in back damages for lost opportunities from the NCAA’s past restrictions on name, image, and likeness (NIL). The more consequential component of the deal is a revenue-sharing model that would allow schools to share up to $22 million annually with athletes — essentially a salary cap — likely starting in the fall of 2025.

Although the settlement is finalized for now, there will likely be moving pieces in the coming months. One of the lead plaintiff attorneys, Jeffrey Kessler, said the courts will decide “the degree in which Title IX applies” to the settlement. Former Arizona State swimmer Grant House first brought the class-action lawsuit against the NCAA back in 2020 before college athletes were granted publicity rights.

