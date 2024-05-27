Sources: SEC Proposes Swim/Dive Roster Limits for Men (22), Women (35) After House Settlement

The SEC discussed potential roster limits for men’s and women’s swimming and diving with coaches on a recent call ahead of spring meetings this week in Destin, Florida, sources tell SwimSwam.
Part of last week’s proposed House v. NCAA settlement, which would send billions in NIL backpay to college athletes while paving the way for schools to share revenue with them, eliminated scholarship caps in favor of roster limits.
Current NCAA rules limit women’s swimming and diving teams to 14 scholarships and men’s programs to 9.9, but there’s no cap on overall roster size. According to sources, the SEC proposed a roster limit of 35 for women and 22 for men.
The proposed limits would appear to impact men’s rosters more than women’s. The average women’s roster last year was about 33 swimmers, with South Carolina boasting the most at 46. Meanwhile, the average men’s roster was about 26 swimmers, with Florida totaling the most at 41.
The roster limit for the SEC Championships is currently 22, while 18 are allowed at the NCAA Championships.
The settlement is not yet final as U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken still needs to approve the terms. College athletes dating back to 2016 are in line to receive almost $2.8 billion in back damages for lost opportunities from the NCAA’s past restrictions on name, image, and likeness (NIL). The more consequential component of the deal is a revenue-sharing model that would allow schools to share up to $22 million annually with athletes — essentially a salary cap — likely starting in the fall of 2025.
Although the settlement is finalized for now, there will likely be moving pieces in the coming months. One of the lead plaintiff attorneys, Jeffrey Kessler, said the courts will decide “the degree in which Title IX applies” to the settlement. Former Arizona State swimmer Grant House first brought the class-action lawsuit against the NCAA back in 2020 before college athletes were granted publicity rights.
READ MORE
- House v. NCAA Lawsuit Filed (2020)
- House v. NCAA Certified As Class Action Lawsuit
- NCAA Leadership Closing In on Multibillion-Dollar Settlement In House Case
- House Settlement with NCAA Mulling Revenue Sharing Agreement With Athletes
- Big 12, ACC Reportedly Approve Settlement in House v. NCAA Case
- NCAA Approves Multi-Billion Dollar Settlement in Historic House Case, Ending Amateurism
@Follow My Bubbles
I would imagine this is a way to limit ALL rosters (and # of athletes to pay) while keeping Title IX compliance? Ie football will need a cap as well, not the 120+ some schools roster (especially in the SEC)
There has been lots of talk of limiting football rosters as part of this. I suspect that we will see that coming.
Could most schools just get around this by having a “club” team way Indiana, Notre Dame, etc. do? Or maybe bring back a JV type of program?
Example : The 19 swimmers on the men’s Florida team impacted by this more than likely do not travel to any away meets nor swim at conference/ncaa’s. Would these swimmers choose not to swim at Florida rather than train and try and earn a spot on the team by way of a club/JV program? I honestly have no idea but I would assume some would still choose the same path of attending Florida and try to make the team.
The immediate impact/thought would be that less swimmers will be swimming in college… Read more »
Maaaaaaaaybe. The problem is that now that every athlete becomes a financial liability vis-a-vis having to pay them, the rules about what non-student athletes may or may not due will probably become way more restrictive.
It’s the age old “funding” issue where those 19 Florida swimmers that would no longer be on the team also produce 19 tuitions toward the university.
The coaching costs, pool costs, max scholarships are all sunk costs at this point. Any additional swimmer above those scholarship limits contributes to a revenue increase for the university.
Per the most recent tuition estimates, an instate tuition averages $6,300 and out of state is $28,600. I’m not good at math but 19 times either of those numbers is a decent amount. At very little additional costs.
Also, I don’t know the numbers and maybe someone else does, but are athletes more likely to pursue out of state education than a typical student?
I don’t think UF is going to miss the tuition from those 19 swimmers. Not like we’re talking a 2,000 person private D3 here.
The University of Florida does not need student-athletes to fill its enrollment every semester. They have an incredibly-long list of applicants willing to do so. This argument works at some of these smaller schools that are struggling with enrollment, but the University of Florida can fill their classes regardless, so it’s tuition from a swimmer or tuition from a NARP. Tuition is tuition.
Besides that, the recent rulings means that student-athletes are no longer the same as other students. As I said, they can pay all the tuition dollars they want, but if someone proves in a court of law that Florida was effectively treating them as part of the team but not giving them the same benefits as other… Read more »
And we are off to the races!
Wonder if they will start limiting football numbers? Lol
its the most obvious place to start, considering how many “players” are rostered. Would be a big net gain, no salaries, no one to fly private, provide ever expanding perks to etc
I’m not a lawyer, but it seems like so long as those athletes are under the umbrella of athletics, you can call them a JV squad or club team or whatever you want, but the numbers and athletes will still count.
Grant House u absolute bum hope you enjoy your 24 cents from the settlement
Well this certainly won’t go over very well in Austin, Gainesville, Athens, etc…
Bob’s definitely never talking to Grant House again
ASU is in the SEC?
Obviously nobody in swimming is going to like this. But if this ensures that at least 40-50 D1 programs stick around for another 10 years…IDK there are definitely worse-case scenarios I could think of.
As I said the other day…swimmers who don’t think this is going to negatively impact the way college swimming operates have been lied to. You can say “this is going to negatively impact college swimming, but I still think it’s fair to the basketball and football players anyway,” then fine. I can accept that. But the ones who stuck their fingers in their ears and said “la la la la swimming’s not going to change except maybe some of us will get paid” were just naive.