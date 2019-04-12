Timothy Hodge Picks Up 4th Multi-Class Win of 2019 Australian Nationals

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Rowan Crothers, 21, kicked off night five of the 2019 Australian National championships with a win in the multi-class 50 freestyle.

Crothers (S10) went 23.54 for the win. Timothy Disken, an S9, took second in 25.73, and Ricky Betar (S14) was third in 24.37. Rachael Watson, an S4, won the women’s 50 free in 39.12. S10 Jasmine Greenwood took second in 28.91, and Katja Dedekind (S13) was third in 28.43.

Note: swims completed by swimmers in multi-class events are scored based on how close the swimmer’s time is to their classification’s world record.

Timothy Hodge and Braeden Jason tied for first place in the men’s 100 fly. Hodge, an S9, went 1:02.01, and Jason, an S12, went 59.83. Liam Schluter (S14), fresh off setting world records in both the 100 and 200 free, took third place in 59.01. Hodge also won the 100 back, 200 IM, and 50 back earlier in the meet.

Madeleine Scott (S9) won the women’s 100 fly in 1:10.02. Emily Beecroft, also an S9, took second place in 1:10.69. In third was Taylor Corry, an S14, in 1:08.29.