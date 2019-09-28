Tickets for Budapest Stop of International Swimming League Now on Sale

Tickets for the Budapest stop of the International Swimming League (ISL) are now on sale. This means that all regular season meets now have tickets on sale, with only tickets for the finale at the 12,000 seat Mandalay Bay Resort Events Center in December awaiting release.

The Duna Arena (Danube Arena in English) is a 5,000 seat venue in Budapest, making it the largest capacity for the regular season of the meet. It actually sat at 12,500 seats when it hosted the swimming portion of the 2017 World Championships. The facility has 2 long course pools, a diving well, and a short course training pool.

The meet will be held from October 26th-27th in the evening in Budapest. The participating teams will be those from Group B: the LA Current, New York Breakers, London Roar, and the Budapest-based Team Iron. This will be the group’s 2nd regular season meet after they race a week earlier in Lewisville. Teams will then split up into their respective continental derbies.

Teams participating in Budapest (athletes to be confirmed):

You can find ticket sales by following this link. Ticket prices in Budapest range from 1500 HUF ($5) to 5900 HUF ($20), which makes this one of the least expensive meets to attend.

Other Meet Prices

ITALY (PER SESSION PRICES)

Stand. C DX: €22 ($24)

Stand. B DX: €16.50 ($18)

Stand. B SX: €16.50 ($18)

LONDON (PER SESSION PRICES)

CATEGORY ADULT CHILD (12 & UNDER) FAMILY Premium £26 ($32) £16 ($20) £76 ($93) Standard £21 ($26) £11 ($13.50) £56 ($69)

INDIANAPOLIS & DALLAS (PER SESSION PRICES):

CATEGORY ADULT CHILD (12 & UNDER) Premium $40 $30 Standard $25 $20

WASHINGTON (PER SESSION PRICES):