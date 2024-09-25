Thomas Ceccon On Life Outside Swimming After The Olympic Gold Medal

Yesterday, Monday, September 23, the “Meravigliosi” Gala took place in Rome, honoring Italy’s aquatic sports champions. The seventh edition of the event was held at the Olympic Stadium, where athletes, coaches, officials, sponsors, and institutional representatives gathered to celebrate Italy’s victories at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

During the Gala, we caught up with Thomas Ceccon, gold medal in men’s 100m back at 2024 Paris Olympics, who has been spending time away from his usual routine after the Olympics.

Ceccon was at the catwalk of Italian designer Giorgio Armani who was presenting his spring summer 2025 collection during the Milan Fashion Week. Last Sunday, he was present at the Moto GP circuit in Misano, Italy, where he waved the checkered flag at the finish of the race

When asked how he’s been handling these past months, especially given his increased visibility, he shared some candid thoughts:

“It’s nice, you know, meeting new people, being almost at the center of attention. But it’s not what I prefer to do. I like going home, swimming in my pool, and that’s enough for me. What we’re doing now is fun because it’s a bit outside of our routine, but after a month and a half without swimming, I’m ready to get back to what I love most.”

The interviewer noted how different this side of Ceccon was compared to the serious swimmer usually seen. However, Thomas seemed focused on resuming his usual routine, saying:

“Well, not entirely super focused yet. I already have some plans, but the motivation is still low, maybe close to zero. But soon, after two or three more things are done, I’ll get back to serious training.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

(in Italian)